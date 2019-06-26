Relevium's Biocannabix Positions Itself as an Important Player in Colombia as it Pursues Endo-Medical Cannabis Strategy for Latin America



MONTREAL, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. a Health and Wellness portfolio company listed on TSX.V: "RLV", OTCQB: "RLLVF" and Frankfurt: "6BX" (the "Company" or "Relevium") announced today it is positioning itself as an important player in the Colombian medical cannabis market by cementing medical and research relationships in the country in order to establish clinical validation programs for its Endo Nutraceutical Supplements (ENS) and Oral Nutritional Supplements.



On June 13th, 2019, the Company announced a binding LOI to acquire LifeLine Pharma SAS, a binding agreement to acquire the shares of Lifeline Pharma SAS, a Cali based cultivation and extraction business in the burgeoning agro-pharma market in Colombia. With a much lower cost of production, a robust commercial and legal framework and a culture that is open to Phyto therapeutic medicine, Colombia is quickly becoming a global center of medical cannabis supply and it is forecasted that the Country will be looking to supply as much as 44% of the World's demand.

"This is a major strategic step in the development of our Phyto therapeutic biopharma business" stated Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium Technologies.

The Company's subsidiary, Biocannabix Health Corporation, is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company with strategic positioning in three major markets: Canada, Latin America and Europe.

The company's operations in Montreal allows Biocannabix to leverage leading edge scientific and research platforms as well as government incentives in the province of Quebec. The recent acquisition of LifeLine in Colombia allows the company to leverage lower costs of cultivation and processing as well as to manage its own genetics for the production of targeted Phyto therapeutic formulations. Colombia, Canada and Germany combined are central to the clinical validation program for the ENS and ONS products that will be offered in all three markets.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly-traded company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operations of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium's premium brands are sold at some of the world's largest retailers including such as Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

About Lifeline Pharma

Lifeline Pharma SAS is a privately owned vertically integrated agro-pharma business dedicated to scientific research, grow, extraction, production and export of medicinal grade cannabis derivatives. Incorporated in Cali, Colombia, Lifeline leverages 150 years of organic agriculture located in Rozo, Valle del Cauca, in the heart of the sugar cane enclave, only 7 minutes away from the international airport and 10 minutes away from Cali, the third largest city in the country.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will be able to apply for and ultimately obtain an ACMPR licence, the proposed business of Biocannabix will develop as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds to develop the Biocannabix business, and that the Company will obtain all requisite regulatory approvals. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed business developments may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIESINC.

Aurelio Useche

President and CEO

