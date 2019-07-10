Relevium Signs Exclusivity Agreement With SOSCannabis.com for Reimbursement for Pediatric Patients





MONTREAL, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: "RLV", OTCQB: "RLLVF" and Frankfurt: "6BX") (the "Company" or "Relevium"), announced today it has executed an exclusivity agreement to partner with SOS cannabis Inc. ("SOSCannabis"), which will provide pediatric customers with the ability to obtain free legal representation to seek reimbursement for the costs of medical cannabinoid therapy from different government agencies for the treatment of medical conditions for pediatric patients.

The partnership agreement will provide Relevium's pediatric customers with access to an experienced legal and case management team, who will prepare the case file and seek retroactive and prospective reimbursement for parents of pediatric patients at no cost. The agreement provides Relevium with a unique advantage in terms of its business development strategy and first to market positioning in terms of pediatric applications.

Mr. Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: "As we prepare to enter the pediatric endo-medicinal market in Canada with an initial ten (10) CannaKids® formulated products, not only are we providing parents with a natural alternative and/or health support mechanism, but now we are able to provide them with the ability to seek reimbursement from governmental agencies without any costs," Mr. Useche stated further: "We are extremely happy to work with a team of caring legal professionals that can represent our customers in minimizing the financial burden of cannabinoid therapy."

Maitre Robert Astell, President of SOSCannabis.com stated "We are delighted to welcome Relevium into our family of medicinal cannabinoid therapy suppliers. The focus and quest of Relevium in terms of pediatric patients is admirable and we look forward to onboarding parents into our fully-automated registration platform and to provide them with the state-of-the-art case management service in fulfilling their need for economic assistance in providing natural medicine to their children."

Tracy Ryan, CEO of Cannakids® stated: "For years patients have struggled with the high expenses that come along with using cannabis as a medicine. Especially parents to sick children who often lose their jobs due to countless hospital stays and doctor's appointments. This new opportunity for families is a major step in the right direction. We are elated that more will now have the opportunity to afford this powerful, non-toxic option that we have seen bring unimaginable relief to patients on a global scale."



About S.O.S Cannabis

SOSCannabis.com is a multi-disciplinary law firm headquartered in Québec, Canada whose objective is to help people that use medical cannabis prescribed by a doctor to seek retroactive and prospective monetary reimbursement through claims made to governmental organizations. SOS Cannabis also provides referral services to a network of medical professionals and medical cannabis suppliers. The company counts with an experienced legal and administrative team to support medical claims with the provincial and federal governments.

About Cannakids®

CannaKids.org is a privately held company that has provided CO2 extracted, lab tested cannabis oil products to thousands of patients over the past 4 years. Using nurse guided assistance, the brand has been synonymous with some of the most recognized patient success stories in the world.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly-traded company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium's premium brands are sold at some of the world's largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek to rely on the applicable safe harbor.

