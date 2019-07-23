Reis & Irvy's Soft Serve Robotic Kiosks Approved by California Department of Public Health



SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Generation Next announced today that Reis & Irvy's unattended soft serve kiosks were approved by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) for a variance that allows them to operate in the state of California.

The Company has been working with CDPH to obtain this variance for almost a year. Approval to operate in California comes with specific and important requirements. The most significant is the use of the Hydra Rinse Mobile System for cleaning and sanitizing. This cleaning system replaces the 24-hour cleaning schedule requirement in California, with a schedule that allows operators to service their kiosks once every 72 hours. In addition, operators will find the length of time it takes to fully service their units is cut in half.

Other operational specifications include, strict adherence to standard operating procedures and corrective action plans, partnership with an accredited food testing laboratory for quarterly bacteriological testing, and the implementation of a robust Quality Assurance Plan. Applying and enforcing these standards exemplifies that the Company's paramount interest is protecting the public health of all citizens in California.

This action by CDPH opens the doors for Generation Next and its franchise owners in California to move ahead on licensing with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and getting the county health permits required to begin installing Reis & Irvy's robots in sites across the state.

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol OTCBB: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. is parent company to Reis & Irvy's, Inc. Print Mates, Inc. and 19 Degrees, Inc.

About Reis & Irvy's, Inc.

Reis & Irvy's, Inc. is a subsidiary franchise concept of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. ( VEND ). Launched in early 2016, the revolutionary Reis & Irvy's Vending Robot serves frozen yogurt, ice cream, sorbets and gelatos, a choice of up to six custom toppings and to customers within 60 seconds or less at the point of sale. The unique franchise opportunity has since established itself as a high-demand product and currently showcases a franchise network both domestically as well as internationally. Visit Reis & Irvy's website - www.reisandirvys.com

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. No Reis & Irvy's franchises will be sold to any resident of any state until the offering has been exempted from the requirements of, or duly registered in and declared effective by, such state and the required FDD (if any) has been delivered to the prospective franchisee before the sale in compliance with applicable law. Currently, the following states in the United States regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you reside in one of these states, or even if you reside elsewhere, you may have certain rights under applicable franchise laws or regulations.

About Hyrdra Rinse LLC.

Hydra Rinse® provides technology to clean soft serve machines in a simple, fast and repeatable process. The optimized process is patented, NSF listed and EPA registered. Utilization of the Hydra Rinse® System cleans and sanitizes soft serve machines reducing labor and chemical usage. The systems are manufactured in Victor, New York.

