Regency Centers to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation announced today that it is scheduled to make a presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 12:40 pm ET. To listen to the presentation please use the webcast information below. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Regency Centers website at investors.regencycenters.com

Regency Centers Presentation
Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Time: 12:40 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. ET
Speakers: Lisa Palmer - President; Mike Mas - EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Webcast Link: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global RE Conference Presentation

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to our neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit regencycenters.com.

Laura Clark

904 598 7831

LauraClark@RegencyCenters.com

Source: Regency Centers Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: REG




