Regency Centers Acquires Iconic Shopping Center at The Pruneyard

Originally built in the 1960s, The Pruneyard quickly became a Silicon Valley landmark, evolving over the years and recently undergoing a substantial renovation. Anchored by Trader Joe's, it is located at the highly-trafficked intersection of Campbell Avenue and Bascom Avenue, adjacent to State Route 17. The Pruneyard sits in close proximity to the West Valley's most affluent neighborhoods, drawing traffic from a significant portion of the area. In addition to the retail portion, The Pruneyard also features a mix of unowned uses that include three office towers totaling 360,000 square feet and a 171-key hotel, which were not part of the transaction.

"The Pruneyard is an iconic destination, and an opportunity to be a part of something like this doesn't come along very often," said Craig Ramey, Regency Centers' Managing Director of the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, and Northern California. "We're aware of the rich history of this center. This, coupled with a strong merchandising mix and terrific amenities, aligns very closely with the types of properties already in our portfolio. We want to ensure that The Pruneyard continues to build on its recognized position as a premier retail destination in Silicon Valley."



Regency currently owns and operates 28 properties within the Bay Area, including The Pruneyard. The Regency team is led by local industry veterans who are active members of their community, committed to the betterment of properties that serve the community.



Regency acquired the center directly from a joint venture between Ellis Partners and investment funds managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC ("Seller"). Ellis Partners is retaining a minority interest in the new ownership and will continue to provide operating services, leveraging its deep local knowledge, expertise, and affiliations.

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Regency team as the vision for The Pruneyard is approaching full realization," said Jim Ellis, Managing Principal, for Ellis Partners. "We are grateful to the Fortress team for their partnership over the last five years. Their support and commitment to the entire mixed-use project has been a linchpin to our ability to revitalize The Pruneyard for the Campbell community," said Melinda Ellis Evers, Managing Principal for Ellis Partners.



"Regency brings a strong track record of experience and performance, and has a deep appreciation for the special nature and history of this property. We are confident in the continued successful operation of this center under Regency and Ellis Partners," said Noah Shore, Managing Director and Head of Retail for Fortress.



The HFF investment sales team, led by Bryan Ley and Eric Kathrein, represented the Seller in the transaction. The purchase price for the retail portion of The Pruneyard was $212.5M.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to our neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit regencycenters.com.

About Fortress

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages approximately $40 billion as of March 31, 2019 on behalf of over 1,750 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.

About EllisPartners



Ellis Partners is a privately-owned commercial real estate investment and development company founded in San Francisco in 1993. Working with a small group of long-standing private and institutional partners, the firm has successfully acquired and developed assets valued at over $3 billion. Ellis Partners has a long track record of success in the acquisition, entitlement, development, renovation and repositioning of office, industrial, retail, residential and mixed-use properties in Northern California. For more information regarding Ellis Partners, please visit ellispartners.com.

