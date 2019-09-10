Reflect Scientific Introduces Liquid Nitrogen Cooling Technology to Booming Cannabis Market





OREM, Utah, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (OTC:RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and transportation industries announced the release of the Cryometrix L-80 liquid chiller, a new product for the cannabis extraction market.



One of the preferred methods of extracting CBD from the hemp plant material is using cold ethanol. Using other cooling systems in the market takes several hours to days to cool quantities of ethanol to the desired temperature (-45C or below) for extraction. The L-80 liquid chiller is capable of cooling 120 gallons of ethanol to -45C in just 45 minutes. The reduction in extraction processing time is considerable. The resulting CBD extract has less chlorophyll, fats and waxes than a room temperature ethanol extraction making a purer extract. Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific, remarked, "We realized we could utilize our extensive expertise in liquid nitrogen cooling to solve a serious problem in cannabis processing. The cannabis market is booming and Reflect is participating in that market with the only product of its kind. We have been inundated with inquiries since its release."

The L-80 liquid chiller uses a patent pending liquid nitrogen cooling technology unlike anything on the market. It is a similar technology to what is used in the Cryometrix B-90 blast freezer that is being used with great success in the pharmaceutical industry. The L-80 is designed to safely use standard tanks of liquid nitrogen and can be used where an explosion proof system is required. No special installation is required. Power is supplied by 110 VAC. For more information please visit cryometrix.com.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc

Reflect Scientific, Inc., is a SEC fully reporting company. Based in Orem, Utah, the company develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information.

