Reed's Inc. Appoints Louis Imbrogno, Jr. to Board of Directors

Adds significant beverage industry experience in operations, contract manufacturing, R&D and quality

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed's Inc. (Nasdaq:REED), owner of the nation's leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced that Louis Imbrogno, Jr. has been appointed to Reed's Inc. Board of Directors effective August 7, 2019.

Mr. Imbrogno joins the Board of Directors after a 40-year tenure with PepsiCo, bringing extensive expertise in beverage supply chain and management. At PepsiCo he served in a variety of field operating assignments and staff positions including the role of Senior Vice President of Worldwide Technical Operations. In this role he was responsible for Pepsi-Cola's worldwide beverage quality, concentrate operations, research & development and contract manufacturing, reporting directly to the heads of Pepsi-Cola North America and PepsiCo Beverages International. Since Imbrogno's retirement from PepsiCo, he has consulted for multiple companies including PepsiCo.

"We're thrilled to welcome such a well-known and respected member of the beverage industry to our Board of Directors," said John Bello, Chairman of the Board of Reed's, Inc. "Lou is the consummate operations professional. His significant supply chain experience will be an invaluable addition to our Board as we continue to build the company's supply chain capabilities and national copacker relationships to support our future growth and innovation both nationally and internationally. We look to leverage Lou's relationships and experience built through four decades in the global beverage industry."

"I'm excited to join Reed's Board of Directors", said Mr. Imbrogno. "Both the Reed's and Virgil's brands are well positioned in high growth categories, with superior products and a significant opportunity to realize their full potential. The board and management team have made significant progress transforming the company's operating model and I look forward to providing my support as the company enters its growth phase."

About Reed's, Inc.:

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's best-selling Ginger Beer brand and has been the leader and innovator in the ginger beer category for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's Inc. portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's Ginger Beers are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The Company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas.

For more information about Reed's, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.drinkreeds.com or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @drinkreeds.

For more information about Virgil's please visit Virgil's website at: http://www.virgils.com. Follow Virgil's on Twitter and Instagram @drinkvirgils and on Facebook @drinkvirgilssoda.

