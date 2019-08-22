Reddaway Chosen as One of the Nation's Top Military Friendly® Employers



TUALATIN, Ore., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:YRCW) - Reddaway, an industry-leading less-than-truckload (LTL) service provider in the western United States and Canada, is proud to announce it has once again been chosen as a Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY. Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business connecting the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands.



VIQTORY has released its 2020 Military Friendly® Employers list, continuing its mission to provide veterans and their spouses with the finest choices for employment opportunities. Certification in this list has come to set the standard for organizations providing the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. Over 8,800 employers nationwide were evaluated using both public and government data sources. Of those, less than 300 employers were chosen.

Being certified as a Military Friendly® Employer affirms Reddaway's ongoing efforts to recruit, hire, and train veterans and help them translate their military competencies into civilian careers--truly representing what it is to be "Better for Veterans" and "Better for America."

"We are grateful to all our veterans. Here at Reddaway, we are committed to supporting veterans in their search for employment opportunities in the transportation industry," said Bob Stone, President of Reddaway. "We know veterans bring the skills, attitude, and team spirit that helps them become successful Reddaway employees. Our Military Friendly® Employer designation recognizes our past efforts to recruit those who have served in the military, as well as our efforts to continue in the future to welcome new veterans to our team."

To be named a Military Friendly® Employer, companies must meet or exceed the standards in at least three out of four critical areas of commitment to the military community, including:

Recruiting, hiring, and training veterans

Recruiting, hiring, and training military spouses

Partnering with and supporting Veteran-Owned Businesses

Commitment to military consumer protections and having a positive brand reputation in the military community

Reddaway not only has focused efforts to find and recruit veterans, but it also supports veterans and their families through cooperative activities with veteran-support organizations, company events recognizing veterans, and apparel available to Reddaway employees identifying them as past members of the military.

The 2020 Military Friendly® Employers list will be published in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine which is distributed to TAPS centers globally to reach the veteran community. The list can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Leaving the military? Looking for good pay and benefits? Looking to earn a commercial driver's license (CDL)? The Reddaway Truck Driving Apprenticeship is the place for you. As a Military Friendly® Employer, Reddaway welcomes veterans into the apprenticeship as well. Reddaway expects VA approval for its apprenticeship allowing veterans to receive GI Bill benefits while enrolled. If you are interested and 21-years old or older, apply at reddaway.com/careers or call 1-866-582-1320.

