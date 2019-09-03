Quantcast

See headlines for RCAT
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Red Cat Holdings to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 08:16:00 AM EDT


    SANTURCE, Puerto Rico, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red CatHoldings, Inc. (OTC:TFVR), (OTC:TFVRD) (OTC:RCAT), a leading provider of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry, today announced that Jeff Thompson, Founder and CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time in Stanford (4th Floor) at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

    Management will also be attending one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To schedule a meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or email Investor Relations at Investors@redcat.red.

    About Red Cat

    Red Cat is a leading provider of secure blockchain-based distributed storage, analytics and SaaS for the drone industry. Through its innovative products and leadership, Red Cat provides solutions for regulators to track and review flight data, insurance companies to insure drones, and pilots to become compliant with regulations. Red Cat's success is driven by a commitment to deliver unrivaled innovation that makes drones trackable, accountable and the sky a safer place. Red Cat is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.redcatpropware.com.

    Investor Relations Contact Information:

    Red Cat Inc.

    Cobian's Plaza, 

    1607 Avenida Juan Ponce de León, 

    San Juan, PR 00909

    Investors@redcat.red

    PR Contact Information:

    Todd Barrish

    Indicate Media

    todd@indicatemedia.com

    917-861-0089

    Source: Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: RCAT, TFVR, TFVRD




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7930.44
    -32.44  ▼  0.41%
    DJIA 26168.94
    -234.34  ▼  0.89%
    S&P 500 2911.56
    -14.90  ▼  0.51%
    Data as of Sep 3, 2019 | 09:57AM
    View All