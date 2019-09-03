Red Cat Holdings to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City





SANTURCE, Puerto Rico, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red CatHoldings, Inc. (OTC:TFVR), (OTC:TFVRD) (OTC:RCAT), a leading provider of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry, today announced that Jeff Thompson, Founder and CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time in Stanford (4th Floor) at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Management will also be attending one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To schedule a meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or email Investor Relations at Investors@redcat.red.

About Red Cat

Red Cat is a leading provider of secure blockchain-based distributed storage, analytics and SaaS for the drone industry. Through its innovative products and leadership, Red Cat provides solutions for regulators to track and review flight data, insurance companies to insure drones, and pilots to become compliant with regulations. Red Cat's success is driven by a commitment to deliver unrivaled innovation that makes drones trackable, accountable and the sky a safer place. Red Cat is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.redcatpropware.com.

Investor Relations Contact Information:

Red Cat Inc.

Cobian's Plaza,

1607 Avenida Juan Ponce de León,

San Juan, PR 00909

Investors@redcat.red

PR Contact Information:

Todd Barrish

Indicate Media

todd@indicatemedia.com

917-861-0089

Source: Red Cat Holdings, Inc.