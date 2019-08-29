Quantcast

    Red Cat Holdings Begins Trading Under the Symbol 'RCAT'

    August 29, 2019

    Red Cat Holdings Begins Trading Under the Symbol ‘RCAT'


    Santurce, Puerto Rico, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red CatHoldings, Inc. (OTC:TFVR), (OTC:TFVRD) (OTC:RCAT),  a leading provider of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry, is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") has approved the Company's request to change its OTC ticker symbol to "RCAT," effective as of the opening of market trading on August 29, 2019.

    About Red Cat

    Red Cat is a leading provider of secure blockchain-based distributed storage, analytics and SaaS for the drone industry. Through its innovative products and leadership, Red Cat provides solutions for regulators to track and review flight data, insurance companies to insure drones, and pilots to become compliant with regulations. Red Cat's success is driven by a commitment to deliver unrivaled innovation that makes drones trackable, accountable and the sky a safer place. Red Cat is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.redcatpropware.com.

    Investor Relations Contact Information:

    Red Cat Inc.

    Cobian's Plaza, 

    1607 Avenida Juan Ponce de León, 

    San Juan, PR 00909

    Investors@redcat.red

    PR Contact Information:

    Todd Barrish

    Indicate Media

    todd@indicatemedia.com

    917-861-0089

     

     

    Source: Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

    Referenced Stocks: RCAT, TFVR, TFVRD




