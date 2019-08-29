Recent Publicity About United Health Products





HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTC:UEEC), ("UHP" or the "Company"), manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp®, an Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose, today announced that over the past 2 ½ weeks articles have been published about UHP, without UHP's review or participation, by persons unrelated to UHP who disclosed in those articles that they were in a short position in UHP stock. The Company is examining with counsel and advisors those publications and assessing the matter.



UHP discloses information about our Company in various ways: Filing reports with the Securities Exchange Commission, disseminating press releases and holding announced shareholder/investor calls from time-to-time. Our SEC reports and other filings and press releases can be accessed from our website www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com. We refer you to these resources for information about UHP.

About United Health Products

United Health Products develops technology, manufactures and markets patented hemostatic products for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp, is derived from oxidized regenerated cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. UHP currently sells a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and retail markets.

For more on United Health Products, Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

