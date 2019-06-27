Readen Holding Corp. (RHCO.PK) Finalizes the Acquisition of the Two Percent Group Including All Associated Brands and License





Henderson, NV, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RHCO is pleased to announce the completion of our acquisition of Two Percent Group. Due to their well-established household name, we will be utilizing them as our comprehensive platform to service the Asian Market. While we anticipate additional annual sales between $10-$15 million for the Asian Market for the first year with a projected growth of 30% to 50% for the following year. Our near-term outlook focused on brands including Levi's, Adidas, Puma, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and several others will produce higher profit margins due to a lower return rate. Existing brands under the previous 2% group will still be designed and produced, however we are taking the current opportunity to shift the 2% platform to better serve the growing demand for European fashion and body care products throughout Asia.



At the same time, we will continue to expand our European retail opportunities and we will be able to use our new Asian 2% platform as a catalyst for our European activities too.

Quote Kok Wai LEE CEO of the company: "We are very pleased with the way projects are taking form, and while we understand everybody is eager for additional details, please know we are extremely busy with all the required legal parties to finalize the required legislation. We have huge plans in place and we expect Q3 and Q4 of this year to show growth unlike we have seen before."

