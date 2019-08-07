RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results





PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM:RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended June 29, 2019.



RCM Technologies reported revenue of $50.7 million for the thirteen week period ended June 29, 2019 (the current period), a 1.9% decrease as compared to $51.7 million for the thirteen week period ended June 30, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $12.8 million for the current period, a 0.5% increase as compared to $12.7 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $2.2 million for the current period, as compared to $0.9 million for the comparable prior year period. GAAP net income was $1.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $102.3 million for the twenty-six week period ended June 29, 2019 (the current period), a marginal decrease as compared to $102.5 million for the twenty-six week period ended June 30, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $25.3 million for both periods presented. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $3.8 million for the current period, as compared to $2.6 million for the comparable prior year period. GAAP net income was $2.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $1.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

The Company experienced $1.4 million in severance, professional fees and other charges for both the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended June 30, 2018. These charges include severance accrued for the Company's former chief executive officer and related payroll taxes, continuation of certain benefits and professional fees, totaling approximately $0.9 million. The additional charges of $0.5 million incurred related to transactional financial advisory fees, legal fees associated with defending a frivolous lawsuit with a competitor of the Company, and search fees associated with hiring a senior executive.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, "Allowing for third-quarter seasonality in our Healthcare segment from summer school closings, we believe we are poised for a strong finish to fiscal 2019 and that we have positioned RCM to demonstrate higher earnings power in 2020."

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, added, "We are pleased with generating $3.1 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2019. We expect continued strong cash flow through the remainder of the year."

On Thursday, August 8, 2019, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (866) 403-9129.

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "seek," "could," "can," "should," "are confident" or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company's services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Week Periods Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 Revenue $50,705 $51,710 Cost of services 37,902 38,975 Gross profit 12,803 12,735 Selling, general and administrative 10,202 10,076 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 325 381 Severance, professional fees and other charges - 1,371 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 83 17 Operating income 2,193 890 Other expense, net (483 ) (388 ) Income before income taxes 1,710 502 Income tax expense 459 121 Net income $1,251 $381 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.10 $0.03





Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 Revenue $102,300 $102,522 Cost of services 76,980 77,232 Gross profit 25,320 25,290 Selling, general and administrative 20,667 20,497 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 640 778 Severance, professional fees and other charges - 1,371 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 165 34 Operating income 3,848 2,610 Other expense, net (949 ) (695 ) Income before income taxes 2,899 1,915 Income tax expense 185 483 Net income $2,714 $1,432 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.21 $0.12

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

March 30,

2019 December 29,

2018 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $868 $482 Accounts receivable, net $58,230 $52,335 Total current assets $63,935 $58,811 Total assets $92,099 $81,510 Total current liabilities $21,824 $23,188 Borrowing under line of credit $30,943 $27,540 Net debt (borrowings less cash) $30,075 $27,058 Total liabilities $61,550 $54,311 Stockholders' equity $30,549 $27,199

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP data, which adjusts for the categories of expenses described below, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures and have provided a reconciliation between net income and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP net income measure and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

Thirteen

Week Periods Ended Twenty-Six

Week Periods Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 GAAP net income $1,251 $381 $2,714 $1,432 Income tax expense 459 121 185 483 Interest expense 458 400 887 666 Imputed interest on contingent consideration 48 - 96 - Depreciation of property and equipment 325 381 640 778 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 83 17 165 34 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $2,624 $1,300 $4,687 $3,393 Adjustments Severance, professional fees and other charges - 1,371 - 1,371 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (23 ) (12 ) (34 ) 29 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $2,601 $2,659 $4,653 $4,793

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Week Periods Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net income $1,251 $381 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash

used in operating activities 761 623 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 353 (82 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 548 276 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 917 149 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (639 ) (213 ) Accrued payroll and related costs (345 ) 1,735 Right of use assets and liabilities (7 ) - Income taxes payable 239 565 Total adjustments 1,827 3,053 Cash provided by operating activities $3,078 $3,434 Net cash used in investing activities (136 ) (313 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,743 ) (3,111 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (24 ) (31 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents ($825 ) ($21 )





Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net income $2,714 $1,432 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash

used in operating activities 1,494 1,402 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,911 ) (6,160 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 658 274 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 962 (1,094 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,465 ) (1,425 ) Accrued payroll and related costs (1,217 ) 1,665 Right of use assets and liabilities 259 - Income taxes payable 29 296 Total adjustments (5,191 ) (5,042 ) Cash used in operating activities ($2,477 ) ($3,610 ) Net cash used in investing activities (238 ) (613 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,140 1,817 Effect of exchange rate changes (39 ) (14 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $386 ($2,420 )

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Week Period Ended June 29, 2019 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology



Consolidated Revenue $18,583 $23,370 $8,752 $50,705 Cost of services 13,324 18,057 6,521 37,902 Gross Profit $5,259 $5,313 $2,231 $12,803 Gross Profit Margin 28.3 % 22.7 % 25.5 % 25.3 %





Thirteen Week Period Ended June 30, 2018 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology



Consolidated Revenue $21,571 $22,858 $7,281 $51,170 Cost of services 15,934 17,771 5,270 38,975 Gross Profit $5,637 $5,087 $2,011 $12,735 Gross Profit Margin 26.1 % 22.3 % 27.6 % 24.9 %





Twenty-Six Week Period Ended June 29, 2019 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology



Consolidated Revenue $37,638 $47,540 $17,122 $102,300 Cost of services 27,682 36,593 12,705 76,980 Gross Profit $9,956 $10,947 $4,417 $25,320 Gross Profit Margin 26.5 % 23.0 % 25.8 % 24.8 %





Twenty-Six Week Period Ended June 30, 2018 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology



Consolidated Revenue $42,988 $45,492 $14,042 $102,522 Cost of services 31,658 35,156 10,418 77,232 Gross Profit $11,330 $10,336 $3,624 $25,290 Gross Profit Margin 26.4 % 22.7 % 25.8 % 24.7 %





