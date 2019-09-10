RBC iShares Expands its Smart Beta Lineup with the addition of Five Single Factor ETFs



New Funds Provide Exposure to Four Historic Drivers of Return: Quality, Momentum, Value, and Size

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expanded its Smart Beta lineup with the launch of five U.S. single factor exchange traded funds ("ETF"); each ETF offers exposure to a distinct style of investing - Quality, Momentum, Value, and Size. The five ETFs (collectively the "iShares Factor ETFs") are listed in the table below and are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today; the new iShares Factor ETFs will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.



Fund Name Ticker Management Fee1 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.30 % iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.30 % iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.30 % iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.20 % iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.20 %

The iShares Factor ETFs will allow investors to implement their market views, tilt portfolios, and diversify risk, using persistent long-term drivers of returns long employed in portfolio construction. XQLT, XMTM, and XVLU track indices which measure the performance of securities in their corresponding broad market benchmarks that exhibit higher quality, risk-adjusted price momentum, and value characteristics, respectively, as determined by the index provider. The addition of XSMC and XSMH further broadens RBC iShares' comprehensive range of U.S. equity exposures, including total market, and large, mid, and small-capitalization exposure. The two new funds, XSMC and XMSH, will provide investors with low-cost access to the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market.

Today's launch complements iShares' existing factor lineup, which includes the Minimum Volatility and Multi-Factor series of ETFs, products designed to reduce risk, enhance investment returns, and add diversification. Globally, iShares Smart Beta products have US$156 billion in assets under management, as investors seek transparent, low-cost ways to manage risk and capture return potential.

Pat Chiefalo, Managing Director, Head of iShares, BlackRock Canada:

"We know that modern portfolio construction is evolving as investors increasingly look across a range of strategies to achieve their investment objectives. Factor investing is playing a crucial part in this evolution, as advancements in data and technology have made it easier for investors to implement their views on the areas of the market they believe will outperform, in a low-cost, transparent way. We believe the launch of these five U.S. single factor ETFs will deliver more optionality to help investors achieve those goals."

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$6.84 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.



About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm2.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $450 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

