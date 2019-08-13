RBC iShares Expands Asset Allocation ETF Offering with the Introduction of Three iShares ETFs





The new ETFs expand the suite to now offer Income Balanced, Conservative Balanced and Equity Portfolios

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expanded its asset allocation exchange traded fund ("ETF") lineup with the launch of three iShares Core ETF Portfolios. The three ETFs are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today; the new funds will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

Pat Chiefalo, Managing Director, Head of iShares, BlackRock Canada:

"We know investing can be complicated, but it doesn't have to be. Since launching our iShares Core ETF Portfolios, Canadian investors and advisors have shown tremendous enthusiasm for our one-ticket multi-asset ETF solutions. Recognizing that each investor is unique, we're excited to add three ETFs to the suite, to help meet the range of investors' goals and risk profiles. ETFs were originally created to help simplify the investment process, these ETF portfolios build upon that idea, by providing a low-cost, diversified investment solution in one simple package."

Simple is Smart

To help enable investors reach their financial goals by providing more choice for different risk profiles, today's announcement expands the iShares Core ETF Portfolio offering to now include five funds in the multi-asset suite; the new ETFs now offer equity, income balanced and conservative balanced strategies, each in one simple package. Leveraging BlackRock's expertise, each ETF is designed to allow investors and advisors to gain low-cost exposure to a portfolio of iShares ETFs, that is broadly diversified by asset class and region, and is regularly monitored and rebalanced, as needed, to maintain its respective asset class targets.

Fund Name Ticker Management Fee iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.18% iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.18% iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.18%

For more information about the RBC iShares ETF suite, investors and advisors are invited to visit rbcishares.com.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

