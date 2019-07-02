Razor Energy Corp. Confirms Cash Dividend for June 2019 Payable July 31, 2019





CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor" or the "Company") (TSXV:RZE) announces that the June 2019 monthly cash dividend will be $0.0125 per share which will be paid on July 31, 2019. The record date for the dividend is July 15, 2019 and the ex-dividend date is July 12, 2019. The dividend is paid monthly and is subject to commodity prices, production levels, and other factors.

The dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

Razor is a publicly-traded junior oil and gas development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, concentrated on acquiring, and subsequently enhancing, producing oil and gas properties primarily in Alberta. The Company is led by experienced management and a strong, committed Board of Directors, with a long-term vision of growth and distributions to shareholders, focused on efficiency and cost control in all areas of the business. Razor currently trades on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "RZE".

For additional information please contact:

Doug Bailey

President and Chief Executive Officer OR Kevin Braun

Chief Financial Officer Razor Energy Corp.

800, 500-5th Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3L5

Telephone: (403) 262-0242

www.razor-energy.com Alliance Capital Partners

Gordon Aldcorn

www.alliancecapitalpartners.ca

403-618-6507

READER ADVISORIES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, this news release contains statements concerning, but not limited to, the Company's dividend policy and dividend payments, future dividends, growth plans, and corporate strategy. In addition, the use of any of the words "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "may", "is", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. There can be no assurances that the directors of the Company will declare any dividends in the future or, if dividends are declared, there can be no assurance as to the frequency or amount of such dividends. Please refer to the risk factors identified in the annual information form and management discussion and analysis of the Company for the period ended December 31, 2018, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source: Razor Energy Corp.