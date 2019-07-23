Raven Introduces Connected Workflow Solutions for Ag Retailers



Integrated Offering Boosts Operational Efficiency by Syncing Office and Field Activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), a leading provider of precision ag technology, has expanded its logistics and control offering to help ag retailers find more efficiency, and profitability, in their custom application operations. Featuring the integrated suite of AgSync™, Slingshot® and the Viper® 4+ software and hardware; Raven's Connected Workflow™ allows users to seamlessly and wirelessly connect their office to the field and back again.



The system helps retailers tie together their workflow and better manage key performance indicators like work, idle and transit times with real-time access. In addition, the Connected Workflow creates more visibility, control and accuracy of all functions across the entire operation, regardless of size or number of locations. Retailers using the platform have experienced an average of 20 percent gain in operational efficiency, by simplifying planning and work order generation, field application and invoice creation.

The company's recent acquisition of AgSync has added new capabilities that complement Raven's existing Slingshot and Viper technology. Together, they provide the front-end and back-end connection to the retailer's existing operating and agronomy systems to create a closed-loop, integrated portfolio of services. The Connected Workflow can either function as a stand-alone offering or plug into existing systems as needed via a robust offering of APIs or custom software integrations — many of which are already completed for the most popular systems ag retailers are utilizing today.

"We're excited to announce advancements in Raven's Connected Workflow solutions," said Paul Welbig, Director of Slingshot Services + Logistics for Raven Applied Technology. "Progressive retailers need to look for innovative ways to enhance efficiency and profitability, as making significant margin on many of the traditional crop input products is getting more difficult. The simplicity and connectivity of our platform quickly gives retailers more control of their technology and does not require them to sell ‘added value' to their grower customers to reap real benefits for their business."

The Connected Workflow helps retailers improve efficiency in many ways and across all levels of an ag retailer organization. Key benefits of the system include:

Better equipment utilization

More acres spread per available day

Quicker and more accurate billing

Fewer application complaints

Automated record-keeping

More consistent customer experience

For more information on Raven's Connected Workflow solutions, visit RavenSlingshot.com/Connected-Workflow.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

About Raven Applied Technology

Raven Applied Technology is helping feed a growing population by delivering impactful technology that improve agricultural efficiency for custom applicators and growers around the world. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, wireless and logistics technology, Raven provides precision agriculture products and solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve yields. Learn more at http://ravenprecision.com.

