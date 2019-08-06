Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results





MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) ("Rattler" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) ("Diamondback"), today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2019 consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $46.7 million, consolidated adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) of $66.6 million

Q2 2019 capital expenditures of $51.2 million; net cash position at quarter end

Q2 2019 average produced water volumes of 770 MBbl/d, up 8% over Q1 2019 and 256% over Q2 2018

Q2 2019 average fresh water volumes of 448 MBbl/d, up 27% over Q1 2019 and 104% over Q2 2018

Q2 2019 average crude oil gathering volumes of 78 MBbl/d, up 5% over Q1 2019 and 82% over Q2 2018

Q2 2019 average gas gathering volumes of 84 BBtu/d, up 39% over Q1 2019 and 154% over Q2 2018

Closed Initial Public Offering of 43.7 million common units on May 28, 2019

Announced participation in Wink to Webster Pipeline project with expected in service date of 1H 2021; expected capital outlay to be funded with a combination of cash on hand, cash flow from operations and borrowings under Rattler's revolving credit facility

"Rattler executed well in its first quarter as a public company. All four midstream revenue streams grew in the second quarter, resulting in 11% quarter over quarter Adjusted EBITDA growth. Rattler has been cash flow positive through the first two quarters of 2019 excluding pipeline equity investments. Over the long term, Rattler expects to grow free cash flow per unit through top line growth based on our sponsor Diamondback's long-term growth plans while controlling capital expenditures on a 'just-in-time' basis to meet these plans. This relationship, along with aligned incentives, differentiates the Rattler business model from the traditional midstream company and is expected to result in a higher return on capital and a growing distribution without the need for external capital to fund organic growth," stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Rattler's general partner.

Mr. Stice continued, "Further, the commitment to the Wink to Webster Pipeline project illustrates the strategic relationship between Diamondback and Rattler, allowing Rattler to invest in a world-class project with blue chip companies due to Diamondback's size and scale, while Diamondback adds Gulf Coast exposure through the Houston market to its crude marketing portfolio."

OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL UPDATE

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded total operating income of $55.6 million and consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $46.7 million. This represents an increase in total operating income of 11% over the first quarter of 2019 and 165% over the second quarter of 2018 and an increase in consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of 19% over the first quarter of 2019 and 202% over the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $66.6 million, up 11% from $60.1 million in Q1 2019 and 161% from $25.5 million in Q2 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, average produced water volumes were 770 MBbl/d, up 8% over Q1 2019 and 256% over Q2 2018. Average fresh water volumes were 448 MBbl/d, up 27% over Q1 2019 and 104% over Q2 2018. Average oil gathering volumes were 78 MBbl/d, up 5% over Q1 2019 and 82% over Q2 2018. Average gas gathering volumes were 84 BBtu/d, up 39% over Q1 2019 and 154% over Q2 2018.

Second quarter capital expenditures totaled $51.2 million, and aggregate contributions to equity method long-haul pipeline joint ventures were $37.4 million.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a cash balance of $3.7 million and $599.0 million available under its $600.0 million revolving credit facility.

WINK TO WEBSTER PIPELINE JOINT VENTURE

On July 30, 2019, Rattler's subsidiary, Rattler Midstream Operating LLC, joined Wink to Webster Pipeline LLC as a member, together with affiliates of ExxonMobil, Plains All American Pipeline, Delek US, MPLX LP and Lotus Midstream. The joint venture is developing a crude oil pipeline with origin points at Wink and Midland in the Permian Basin for delivery to multiple Houston area locations. The project is expected to begin service in the first half of 2021. Rattler's future capital contributions to the project are expected to be funded with a combination of cash on hand, cash flow from operations and borrowing under the Company's $600.0 million revolving credit facility. Through the remainder of 2019, Rattler is expected to contribute less than $20 million to this project.

GUIDANCE UPDATE

Below is Rattler's guidance for the full year 2019.

Rattler Midstream LP Rattler Volumes Produced Water Gathering Volumes (MBbl/d) 750 - 800 Fresh Water Gathering Volumes (MBbl/d) 350 - 400 Oil Gathering Volumes (MBbl/d) 75 - 90 Gas Gathering Volumes (BBtu/d) 70 - 85 Financial Metrics ($ millions except per unit metrics) Adjusted EBITDA $245 - $265 Net Capex(a) $225 - $250 Long-Haul Pipeline Contributions(b) $245 - $255 Depreciation, Amortization & Accretion $40 - $50 Annualized Distribution per Unit $1.00

(a) Excludes Long-Haul Pipeline Contributions

(b) Includes contributions to Wink to Webster, EPIC and Gray Oak

CONFERENCE CALL

About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2018 by Diamondback Energy, Inc. to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Rattler provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services (including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal) to Diamondback under long-term, fixed-fee contracts. For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Rattler assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, including specifically the statements regarding any pending, completed or future acquisitions discussed above. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Rattler. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Rattler's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Final Prospectus, dated May 22, 2019 and filed May 24, 2019, and current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 29, 2019, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Rattler undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Rattler Midstream LP Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands, except unit amounts) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 3,737 $ 8,564 Accounts receivable—related party — 18,274 Accounts receivable—third party 1,676 1,849 Fresh water inventory 12,631 9,200 Other current assets 4,718 4,209 Total current assets 22,762 42,096 Property, plant and equipment: Land 88,509 70,373 Property, plant and equipment 822,307 415,888 Accumulated depreciation, amortization and accretion (44,352 ) (28,317 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 866,464 457,944 Right of use assets 1,212 — Equity method investments 186,902 — Real estate assets, net 100,460 93,023 Intangible lease assets, net 9,464 10,954 Total assets $ 1,187,264 $ 604,017





Rattler Midstream LP Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands, except unit amounts) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Liabilities and Unitholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable—related party $ 17,015 $ — Accounts payable—third party 246 100 Other accrued liabilities 96,511 51,804 Taxes payable 31 11,514 Short term lease liability 1,126 — Total current liabilities 114,929 63,418 Long-term debt 1,000 — Asset retirement obligations 4,746 561 Long-term lease liability 86 — Deferred income taxes 1,342 12,912 Total liabilities 122,103 76,891 Commitment and contingencies Unitholders' equity: Limited partners member's equity—Diamondback — 527,125 General partner—Diamondback 1,000 — Common units—public (43,700,000 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019) 725,261 — Class B units—Diamondback (107,815,152 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019) 1,000 1 Total Rattler Midstream LP unitholders' equity 727,261 527,126 Non-controlling interest 337,900 — Total equity 1,065,161 527,126 Total liabilities and unitholders' equity $ 1,187,264 $ 604,017





Rattler Midstream LP Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Predecessor Predecessor Revenues: Revenues—related party $ 103,066 $ 46,741 $ 191,642 $ 77,801 Revenues—third party 5,078 — 8,565 361 Rental income—related party 1,256 578 1,971 1,011 Rental income—third party 2,038 2,138 4,105 3,966 Other real estate income—related party 81 41 154 72 Other real estate income—third party 255 290 513 452 Total revenues 111,774 49,788 206,950 83,663 Costs and expenses: Direct operating expenses 26,406 10,992 46,592 16,198 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 15,849 8,267 28,902 13,518 Real estate operating expenses 695 540 1,221 818 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 10,158 5,975 20,062 11,791 General and administrative expenses 3,068 426 4,437 680 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (4 ) 2,568 (4 ) 2,568 Total costs and expenses 56,172 28,768 101,210 45,573 Income from operations 55,602 21,020 105,740 38,090 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (85 ) — (85 ) — Expense from equity investments (114 ) (1,459 ) (64 ) — Total other expense (199 ) (1,459 ) (149 ) — Net income before income taxes 55,403 19,561 105,591 38,090 Provision for income taxes 8,724 4,089 19,556 8,222 Net income after taxes $ 46,679 $ 15,472 $ 86,035 $ 29,868 Net income before initial public offering $ 26,639 $ 65,995 Net income subsequent to initial public offering $ 20,040 $ 20,040 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest subsequent to initial public offering 15,237 15,237 Net income attributable to Rattler Midstream LP $ 4,803 $ 4,803 Net income attributable to common limited partners per unit - subsequent to initial public offering: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Weighted average number of limited partner units outstanding: Basic 43,197 43,197 Diluted 44,340 44,340





Rattler Midstream LP Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Predecessor Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 86,035 $ 29,868 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for deferred income taxes 19,556 8,222 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 20,062 11,791 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (4 ) 2,568 Unit-based compensation expense 831 — Expense from equity method investment 64 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable—related party (15,439 ) 29,984 Accounts receivable—third party 173 — Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and taxes payable 44,842 6,370 Other assets, including inventory (16,723 ) 338 Net cash provided by operating activities 139,397 89,141 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (102,935 ) (84,671 ) Contributions to equity method investments (37,420 ) — Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets 18 — Net cash used in investing activities (140,337 ) (84,671 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings from credit facility 10,000 — Payments on credit facility (9,000 ) — Net proceeds from initial public offering - public 719,627 — Net proceeds from initial public offering - General Partner 1,000 — Net proceeds from initial public offering - Diamondback 999 — Distribution to Diamondback (Note 1) (726,513 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (3,887 ) — Net increase (decrease) in cash (4,827 ) 4,470 Cash at beginning of period 8,564 8 Cash at end of period $ 3,737 $ 4,478 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activity: Contributions from Diamondback $ 456,055 $ 178,517 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activity: Increase in long term assets and inventory $ 456,055 $ 178,517 Change in accrued liabilities related to property, plant and equipment $ (30,633 ) $ (7,039 )





Rattler Midstream LP Pipeline Infrastructure Assets (unaudited, in miles) (miles) Delaware Basin Midland Basin Permian Total Crude oil 99 43 142 Natural gas 143 — 143 SWD 239 195 434 Fresh water 26 69 95 Total 507 307 814





Rattler Midstream LP Capacity/Capability (unaudited) (capacity/capability) Delaware Basin Midland Basin Permian Total Utilization Crude oil (Bbl/d) 180,000 56,000 236,000 33 % Natural gas compression (Mcf/d) 80,000 — 80,000 85 % Natural gas pipeline (Mcf/d) 150,000 — 150,000 46 % SWD (Bbl/d) 1,367,000 1,462,000 2,829,000 27 % Fresh water (Bbl/d) 120,000 455,000 575,000 78 %





Rattler Midstream LP Throughput and Crude Oil Volumes (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (throughput) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Crude oil gathering volumes (Bbl/d) 78,066 42,945 76,326 36,715 Natural gas gathering volumes (MMBtu/d) 84,426 33,189 72,546 31,827 Saltwater services volumes (Bbl/d) 770,091 216,193 740,807 228,744 Fresh water services volumes (Bbl/d) 447,823 220,021 400,476 263,062

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, net of amount capitalized, interest expense related to equity investments, non-cash unit-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization and accretion. Depreciation, amortization and accretion includes depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of the Operating Company, in addition to depreciation, amortization and accretion on our equity investments. Interest expense related to equity investments represents our proportional income (loss) from equity investments plus interest on the amount. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, on a historical basis and pro forma basis, as applicable, for each of the periods indicated:

Rattler Midstream LP (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 46,679 $ 15,472 $ 86,035 $ 29,868 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 10,158 5,975 20,062 11,791 Interest expense, net of amount capitalized 85 — 85 — Interest expense related to equity investments 149 — 149 — Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 831 — 831 — Provision for income taxes 8,724 4,089 19,556 8,222 Adjusted EBITDA 66,626 $ 25,536 126,718 $ 49,881 Less: Adjusted EBITDA prior to the Offering (40,651 ) (100,743 ) Adjusted EBITDA subsequent to the Offering 25,975 25,975 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest (18,483 ) (18,483 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Rattler Midstream LP $ 7,492 $ 7,492

