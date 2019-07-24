Rapid Nutrition Partners with Sigma Healthcare to Launch GNC Nationally into Australia Market





NEW YORK, NY, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF)("Company"), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, announced today it has expanded its distribution partnering with ASX listed pharmaceutical company Sigma Healthcare to launch health and wellness giant GNC further across the Australian pharmacy network.

Under the terms of the partnership, Rapid Nutrition's SystemLS and GNC health products will now be available through Sigma Healthcare's retail brand Discount Drug Stores (DDS), which recently was awarded the Australian Chemist / Pharmacy of the Year as a result of receiving the highest customer satisfaction ratings in 2018.

Sigma Healthcare is a leading Australian wholesale and distribution business to community and hospital pharmacies, generating $4 billion in revenues across more than 1,200 stores in its growing network offering its retail brands Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian and Pharma Save.

"We are pleased to unite two of the most prominent life science market leaders as we continue our mission to increase the accessibility of health and wellness products throughout Australia," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. "Innovation continues to drive our company, resulting in key partnerships, financial growth and a steadily widening footprint in Australia and across the globe."

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

