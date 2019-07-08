Rapid Nutrition Obtains CDS Eligibility for its Common Shares





New York, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF )("Company"), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, is pleased to announce that it has successfully obtained Clearing and Depository Services ("CDS") eligibility in North America.



CDS Clearing offers the New York Link and DTC Direct Link services to transact Canada-U.S. cross-border settlements and to provide custody services for U.S.-based securities via DTC. Shares that are CDS eligible often increase trading volume. In addition, CDS eligibility addresses the issue that many US firms have that prohibit trading in shares that are not either CDS or DTC eligible. As Rapid Nutrition moves forward with its business plans, CDS eligibility will extend its reach to a broader audience of investors, both in North America and internationally.



Rapid Nutrition CEO, Simon St. Ledger stated, "We have been working toward CDS eligibility for the past few months with the focus on being more accessible to US investors and financiers. We are pleased to continue to better service our US and international investor base."



About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Email: ir@rnplc.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLC's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. A complete description of these risk factors is included in Rapid Nutrition PLC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Source: Rapid Nutrition PLC