Rapid Nutrition Announces Partnership with Mr. Vitamins, Australia's Largest Natural Health Retailer



New York and UK, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF) ("Company"), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, announced today it has further expanded its distribution network partnering with Australia's largest natural health retailer, Mr. Vitamins.

Rapid Nutrition CEO, Simon St. Ledger, commented, "We appreciate the opportunity to partner with a 25-year legacy brand such as Mr. Vitamins. In addition to its considerable retailer footprint, we believe Mr. Vitamins' community of naturopaths, nutritionists, and natural health care professionals will help strengthen our consumer education and brand loyalty. We are focused on offering our customers a true omni-channel experience enabling complete engagement with our key brands in both brick-and-mortar stores as well as online retailers. In conjunction with our successful digital streaming workout programs we are able to support our customers' results and truly provide them a 360 degree experience."

Mr. Vitamins CEO, Garry Mortlock, stated, "We are excited to introduce a top tier natural health brand such as Rapid Nutrition's product portfolio to our deeply engaged customer community. We believe fully in their established brands and look forward to exploring new products as the company continues its growth trajectory."

About Mr. Vitamins

With over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Mr. Vitamins' mission is to provide its customers with the best range of vitamins, supplements, health foods and sports nutrition supplies- together with the best quality advice and information for optimal health and wellbeing. For more information, please visit https://www.mrvitamins.com.au/

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLC's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Investor Relations: Email: mailto:ir@rnplc.com

Source: Rapid Nutrition PLC