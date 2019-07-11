Quantcast

Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


FORT WORTH, Texas, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE:RRC) announced today that its second quarter 2019 financial results news release will be issued Thursday, July 25 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Friday, July 26 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT).  To participate in the call, please dial 866-900-7525 and provide conference code 5476872 about 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed over the internet at www.rangeresources.com.  The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until August 26, 2019.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE:RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas, NGL and oil producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin and North Louisiana.  The Company pursues an organic development strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk development drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando, Vice President - Investor Relations

817-869-4267

lsando@rangeresources.com

Source: Range Resources Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: RRC




