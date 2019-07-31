RAMA First Nation and MJardin Group Release Designs for Combination Indoor/Greenhouse Cannabis Campus





TORONTO and DENVER, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. ("MJardin" or "the Company") (CSE:MJAR) (OTCQX:MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, today released, with its joint-venture partner the Chippewas of Rama First Nation (51%), designs of their 94,650 sq. ft. cannabis campus to be located in the community of Rama, Ontario.



The campus will be a combination of indoor/greenhouse cultivation with interior space of 62,400 sq. ft containing six cultivation rooms for production of high-end flower, all necessary cultivation support spaces, a 5,500 sq. ft GMP certified extraction facility, a cannabis education centre and a retail dispensary. In addition, two greenhouses equaling 32,250 sq. ft. will be dedicated to producing extractable biomass.

The combination design allows the facility to produce diverse products with both high-end flower and extraction, use the best production methods for each type of product, and allow for flexibility as the market demands. The combination facility is expected to be complete third quarter 2020, produce a run-rate of 3,800 kg of high-quality dried flower, 675 kg of bulk oil and employ 75-100 people.

"We are thrilled with this design and what it will mean to our community. The clever approach to prepare for the future extract markets while also providing quality services like the education centre and retail dispensary onsite is great news for Rama," said Chief Rodney Noganosh of Chippewas of Rama First Nation. "We will provide valuable services while at the same time add a wonderful economic opportunity to our land and create nearly 100 new jobs for our community members."

"This project's design is a great example of the smarter approach to preparing for the future of the cannabis industry," commented Pat Witcher, Chief Operating Officer of MJardin Group. "Our forward focus on high end flower, extraction and oil derivative products has helped shape our design concepts and process. We are happy to have such great partners in this joint-venture as it has allowed us to take an innovative approach that we feel will bring great value."

About MJardin Group

MJardin is a cannabis management platform with extensive experience in cultivation, processing, distribution and retail. For over 10 years, MJardin has refined cultivation methodologies, developed state of the art facilities and implemented vertical integration for and on behalf of license owners. MJardin is based in Denver, Colorado and Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit www.mjardin.com

About RAMA First Nation

RAMA First Nation is home to Casino Rama and many flourishing community enterprises including two Tim Horton's franchises, a Shell Station, the Gathering Place stores, Black River Wilderness Park, the Ojibway Bay Marina and property leasing. Rama's commitment to community and economic development growth remain focal points for the future. With long standing local and regional relationships, the Chippewas of Rama First Nation is one of the country's leading First Nation communities. For more information, please visit www.ramafirstnation.ca.

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about, among other things, future developments and the business and operations of MJardin, our production capacity, our production results, trading of MJardin's shares on the OTCQX Best Market, the closing of the Transaction, the receipt of any pending regulatory approvals or licenses, the growth of our global footprint and our intentions to leverage our scale for continued organic growth and to pursue strategic investments are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to identify and pursue growth, financing and other strategic objectives, and the regulatory and economic environments in the jurisdictions we operate or intend to operate or invest in. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will occur and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. MJardin assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

