RAFARMA Welcomes New CEO Vladimir Dolgolenko

Vladimir G. Dolgolenko, who resides in Slovenia, received his degrees from the Moscow State Foreign Language University (1984) and Moscow Aviation Institute (1989). Mr. Dolgolenko has earned a Masters degree in Economics and is fluent in English, Russian, Spanish and Swedish.

Mr. Dolgolenko started his career in the Russian Ministry of Fuel Industry in the Foreign Relations Department in the Crude Oil Production and Processing Section. In 1991, he was appointed Executive Vice President of RosCanA and Vice President of Roscana Holdings, a U.S. corporation. In the 1990s while residing in the U.S., he was an exclusive representative of PetroFac Engineering (http://petrofac.com), a then Texas company, for the territories of Eastern Europe and Russia. Since then Mr. Vladimir Dolgolenko has occupied top executive positions in a number of US, European and other international businesses.

Mr. Dolgolenko has major management expertise in the development and implementation of biotechnologies in degraded soil processing and recultivation, as well as the monetization of new biotechnologies in agriculture, crude oil refineries, and petroleum waste processing.

Mr. Dolgolenko brings to Rafarma tremendous management experience that will refine Rafarma's processes, enter new markets, and raise revenues toward a tremendous increase in shareholder value.

