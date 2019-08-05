Rafael Pharmaceuticals Launches Clinical Trial Web Portal "Rafael Trial Connect"



Newark, NJ, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Rafael" or the "Company"), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, announced today the launch of Rafael Trial Connect, a web portal available on the Company's website that will serve as a resource to both patients and physicians in search of clinical trial information and resources.



The new portal was created with the purpose of helping cancer patients access clinical trial information in a more user-friendly manner, as well as acting as a resource to oncologists by providing up-to-date trial information. The sleek design is functional and easy to navigate, providing key eligibility criteria and exclusion details, as well as trial site locations in a format that aims to eliminate the confusion that can arise in a clinical trial search.

"We are incredibly pleased with the launch of Rafael Trial Connect," said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael. "We believe that this portal will enable cancer patients to make the most informed decisions regarding their care. We know that a cancer diagnosis can be both heartbreaking and confusing, and we want to do what we can to ease the burden for patients, their families and physicians by providing access to all of our resources and information in one place."

Rafael Trial Connect contains direct links to Rafael's ongoing clinical trials in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), Burkitt's lymphoma and metastatic pancreatic cancer. There are informational links available to both patients and physicians about the clinical trial process, and as more Rafael clinical trials open, they will be added to the portal.

Rafael Trial Connect is the first step in the company's goal of revamping its digital presence in order to make information more easily accessible to patients and physicians worldwide, and ultimately, improving treatment options for those battling cancer.

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism. The company is developing a new, first-in-class category of metabolic oncology therapeutics that attack hard-to-treat cancers by targeting the metabolic processes the disease needs to survive, grow and proliferate. Rafael Pharmaceuticals' lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), is a highly selective, well-tolerated and effective anti-cancer agent that is being evaluated in ongoing and completed Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials. Devimistat has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and Burkitt's and peripheral T-cell lymphomas. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:RFL). For more information, please visit www.rafaelpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the company's future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

