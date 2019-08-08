RadNet Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Increases Financial Guidance Levels





Revenue increased 18.3% to $­­­­289.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $244.4 million in the second quarter of 2018

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 13.0% to $43.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $38.2 million in the second quarter of 2018

Diluted earnings per share was $0.12 in the second quarter of 2019, as adjusted on a tax-effected basis for net expenses from the debt financing and legal settlements in the quarter, as compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.11 from the prior year's second quarter

Aggregate procedural volumes increased 11.4% and same-center procedural volumes increased 3.5% from the second quarter of 2018

RadNet increases full-year 2019 guidance levels for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 340 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers, today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2019.

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, "We continued the momentum we established in the first quarter of this year with a very strong second quarter. Our Revenue increased 18.3% and our Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 13.0% from last year's second quarter. Our improved performance was driven by strong contributions from recent acquisitions on both coasts, new and expanded joint ventures and overall same-center procedural volume growth of 3.5%."

Dr. Berger continued, "During the quarter, we began the systematic integration of Kern Radiology and operationalized our second joint venture with Dignity Health in Ventura County, California. We also continued to make progress with our performance of our East Coast capitation contract with Emblem Health and further integrated our recently acquired Medical Arts Radiology acquisition in Long Island, New York."

"We remain excited about the prospects for the second half of 2019 and have increased our guidance levels in anticipation of continued strength in our business. We have also begun to set the stage for exciting potential developments that could have a material positive impact on the accuracy, speed and cost structure of our future service offerings. Most notably, we announced the formation of our Artificial Intelligence division along with the acquisition of the 75% of Nulogix which we did not previously own. Through this new division, we intend to research, develop, test and invest in offerings using artificial intelligence for image interpretation and for improving our business processes," added Dr. Berger.

Second Quarter Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2019, RadNet reported Revenue of $289.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $43.1 million. Revenue increased $44.7 million (or 18.3%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $5.0 million (or 13.0%) from the second quarter of last year.

For the second quarter, RadNet reported Net Income Attributable to RadNet, Inc. Common Stockholders ("Net Income") of $4.9 million, a decrease of approximately $507,000 over the second quarter of 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the financing transaction and legal settlements accounted for in Other Expenses during the quarter on a tax-effected basis of $912,000 ("Adjusted Net Income"), Adjusted Net Income was $5.8 million in the second quarter, an increase of $405,000 over the second quarter of 2018.

Per share diluted Net Income for the second quarter was $0.10, compared to $0.11 in the second quarter of 2018 (based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 50.1 million and 48.5 million for these periods in 2019 and 2018, respectively). Adjusting for the impact of the financing transaction and legal settlements accounted for in Other Expenses during the quarter on a tax-effected basis of $912,000, per share diluted Adjusted Net Income was $0.12 in the second quarter compared to $0.11 in the second quarter of 2018.

Affecting Net Income in the second quarter of 2019 were certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring items including: $1.0 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $371,000 of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $101,000 loss on the sale of certain capital equipment; $1.3 million of Other Expense related to the financing transaction and legal settlements; and $973,000 of non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discount on debt issuances.

For the second quarter of 2018, as compared with the prior year's second quarter, MRI volume increased 9.7%, CT volume increased 14.1% and PET/CT volume increased 9.0%. Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 11.4% over the prior year's second quarter. On a same-center basis, including only those centers which were part of RadNet for both the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, MRI volume increased 3.2%, CT volume increased 6.0% and PET/CT volume decreased 1.3%. Overall same-center volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 3.5% over the prior year's same quarter.

Six Month Financial Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, RadNet reported Revenue of $560.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $76.2 million. Revenue increased $84.9 million (or 17.8%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $17.0 million (or 28.7%) from the same six month period last year.

For the six month period in 2019, RadNet reported Net Income of $1.2 million, an increase of approximately $3.1 million over the first six months of of 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the financing transaction and legal settlements accounted for in Other Expenses during the six month period on a tax effected basis of $912,000, Adjusted Net Income was $2.1 million in the first six months of 2019, an increase of $4.1 million over the same period of 2018.

Per share diluted Net Income for the first six months of 2019 was $0.02, compared to a diluted Net Loss of $(0.04) in the same six month period of 2018 (based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 50.0 million and 47.9 million for these periods in 2019 and 2018, respectively). Adjusting for the impact of the financing transaction and legal settlements accounted for in Other Expenses during the six month period on a tax effected basis of $912,000, per share diluted Adjusted Net Income was $0.04 in the first half of 2019 compared to a diluted Net Loss of $(0.04) in the same period of 2018.

Affecting Net Loss for the six month period of 2019 were certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring items including: $5.6 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $1.0 million of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $1.3 million of Other Expense related to the financing transaction and legal settlements; and $2.0 million of combined non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts related to financing fees paid as part of our existing credit facilities.

2019 Guidance Update

RadNet amends its previously announced guidance levels as follows:

Guidance Range after 1st Quarter Revised Guidance Range Total Net Revenue $1,050 million - $1,100 million $1,100 million - $1,150 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) $155 million - $165 million $158 million - $168 million Free Cash Flow (a) $45 million - $55 million Unchanged Capital Expenditures (b) $60 million - $65 million $63 million - $68 million Cash Interest Expense $43 million - $48 million Unchanged (a) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less total capital expenditures and cash paid for interest. (b) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests.

Dr. Berger highlighted, "Buoyed with confidence from the strong performance of the first and second quarters, we have elected to increase our 2019 full year guidance ranges for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1). The consistent organic growth and the contribution from recent acquisitions and health system joint ventures are causing us to exceed our initial 2019 projections. We remain optimistic about the continuation of these trends through the end of the year and into 2020."

Regulation G: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains certain financial information not reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics to measure its financial results. The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP metrics, these non-GAAP metrics assist the Company in measuring its cash-based performance. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties because it removes unusual and nonrecurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring the Company's financial condition against other quarters. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in this release in the tables which follow.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 340 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning successfully integrating acquired operations, successfully achieving 2019 financial guidance, successfully developing and integrating new lines of business, continuing to grow its business by generating patient referrals and contracts with radiology practices, and receiving third-party reimbursement for diagnostic imaging services, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect RadNet's business and its financial results are detailed in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, especially guidance on future financial performance, which speaks only as of the date they are made. RadNet undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,504 $ 10,389 Accounts receivable, net 159,323 148,919 Due from affiliates 649 595 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,957 46,288 Assets held for sale 2,041 2,499 Total current assets 234,474 208,690 PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS Property and equipment, net 352,624 345,729 Operating lease right-of-use assets 432,557 - Total property, equipment and right-of-use assets 785,181 345,729 OTHER ASSETS Goodwill 437,940 418,093 Other intangible assets 40,800 40,593 Deferred financing costs 1,782 1,354 Investment in joint ventures 38,621 37,973 Deferred tax assets, net of current portion 34,013 31,506 Deposits and other 23,865 25,392 Total assets $ 1,596,676 $ 1,109,330 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 168,815 181,028 Due to affiliates 13,543 13,089 Deferred revenue 1,732 2,398 Current portion of deferred rent - 3,735 Current portion of finance lease 4,334 - Current portion of operating lease 65,461 - Current portion of notes payable and long term debt 39,364 33,653 Current portion of obligations under capital lease - 5,614 Total current liabilities 293,249 239,517 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Deferred rent, net of current portion - 31,542 Finance lease, net of current portion 4,851 - Operating lease, net of current portion 404,463 - Notes payable, net of current portion 672,534 626,507 Obligations under capital lease, net of current portion - 6,505 Other non-current liabilities 9,149 5,006 Total liabilities 1,384,246 909,077 EQUITY RadNet, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock - $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 50,127,234 and 48,977,485 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in-capital 257,607 242,835 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,944 ) 2,259 Accumulated deficit (116,750 ) (117,915 ) Total RadNet, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 133,918 127,184 Noncontrolling interests 78,512 73,069 Total equity 212,430 200,253 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,596,676 $ 1,109,330

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUE Service fee revenue $ 258,171 219,416 $ 500,844 423,584 Revenue under capitation arrangements 30,926 24,979 59,803 52,203 Total revenue 289,097 244,395 560,647 475,787 OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 246,558 210,055 489,615 425,689 Depreciation and amortization 20,083 18,086 39,703 35,942 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment 101 105 1,073 (1,831 ) Severance costs 371 279 1,002 1,005 Total operating expenses 267,113 228,525 531,393 460,805 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 21,984 15,870 29,254 14,982 OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Interest expense 12,399 10,641 24,694 20,680 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (2,244 ) (3,748 ) (4,117 ) (6,725 ) Other (income) expenses 1,269 5 1,269 6 Total other expenses 11,424 6,898 21,846 13,961 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 10,560 8,972 7,408 1,021 Provision for income taxes (2,969 ) (2,505 ) (1,740 ) (8 ) NET INCOME 7,591 6,467 5,668 1,013 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,692 1,061 4,503 2,945 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 4,899 $ 5,406 $ 1,165 $ (1,932 ) BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 49,702,869 47,969,003 49,490,234 47,896,216 Diluted 50,144,540 48,526,033 49,988,036 47,896,216

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASHFLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 5,668 $ 1,013 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,703 35,942 Amortization of operating lease assets 32,937 - Equity in earnings of joint ventures (4,117 ) (6,725 ) Distributions from joint ventures 3,438 7,083 Amortization deferred financing costs and loan discount 2,021 1,949 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment 1,073 (1,831 ) Stock-based compensation 5,582 4,890 Noncash item in other expenses (559 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,953 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in purchase transactions: Accounts receivable (12,042 ) (7,113 ) Other current assets 4,331 (568 ) Other assets 2,069 (900 ) Deferred taxes (3,542 ) (78 ) Operating leases (32,268 ) - Deferred rent - 1,788 Deferred revenue (666 ) 153 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 2,860 11,345 Net cash provided by operating activities 44,535 46,948 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of imaging facilities (27,149 ) (14,094 ) Equity investments at fair value (143 ) (2,200 ) Purchase of property and equipment (50,342 ) (45,133 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 760 2,324 Proceeds from sale of equity interests in a joint venture 132 - Proceeds from sale of imaging and medical practice assets - - Cash distribution from new JV partner - - Equity contributions in existing joint ventures (103 ) (2,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (76,845 ) (61,103 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on notes and leases payable (3,320 ) (3,393 ) Payments on Term Loan Debt (19,469 ) (16,540 ) Deferred Financing Costs due to New Debt (683 ) - Debt Discount due to new debt (2,173 ) - Proceeds from issuance of new debt 100,000 - Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests - (913 ) Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest 5,275 - Contribution from a noncontrolling partners 750 - Proceeds from revolving credit facility 236,200 19,800 Payments on revolving credit facility (264,200 ) (19,800 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options 50 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 52,430 (20,846 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (5 ) (69 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 20,115 (35,070 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 10,389 51,322 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 30,504 $ 16,252 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION $ 23,292 $ 17,509





RADNET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) (IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net Income Attributable to RadNet, Inc. Common Shareholders $ 4,899 $ 5,406 Plus Interest Expense 12,399 10,641 Plus Provision for Income Taxes 2,969 2,505 Plus Depreciation and Amortization 20,083 18,086 Plus Other Expenses 1,269 5 Plus Severance Costs 371 279 Plus Loss on Sale of Equipment 101 105 Plus Non Cash Employee Stock Compensation 1,044 1,146 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 43,135 $ 38,173 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to RadNet, Inc. Common Shareholders $ 1,165 $ (1,932 ) Plus Interest Expense 24,694 20,680 Plus Provision for Income Taxes 1,740 8 Plus Depreciation and Amortization 39,703 35,942 Plus Other Expenses 1,269 6 Plus Severance Costs 1,002 1,005 Plus Gain on Sale of Equipment Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - 440 Plus (Gain) Loss on Sale of Equipment 1,072 (1,831 ) Plus Non Cash Employee Stock Compensation 5,583 4,890 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 76,228 $ 59,208

PAYOR CLASS BREAKDOWN** Second Quarter 2019 Commercial Insurance 57.5% Medicare 20.8% Capitation 10.7% Workers Compensation/Personal Injury 3.8% Medicaid 2.5% Other 4.7% Total 100.0% **Calculated as percentages of global payments received from that period's dates of services.

RADNET PAYMENTS BY MODALITY * Second Quarter Full Year Full Year Full Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 MRI 35.8% 35.2% 34.9% 34.7% CT 17.1% 16.5% 16.2% 15.8% PET/CT 5.5% 5.7% 5.2% 5.0% X-ray 8.3% 8.4% 8.9% 9.3% Ultrasound 12.4% 12.2% 12.1% 12.3% Mammography 14.8% 15.8% 16.3% 16.5% Nuclear Medicine 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% 1.2% Other 5.0% 5.1% 5.2% 5.2% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Note * Based upon global payments received from that period's dates of service.

Footnotes

(1) The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, each from continuing operations and adjusted for losses or gains on the sale of equipment, other income or loss, debt extinguishments and non-cash equity compensation. Adjusted EBITDA includes equity earnings in unconsolidated operations and subtracts allocations of earnings to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, and is adjusted for non-cash or extraordinary and one-time events taken place during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance, and is a measure of leverage capacity and ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) As noted above, the Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less total Capital Expenditures (whether completed with cash or financed) and Cash Interest paid. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow because the Company believes it provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating activities. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. In addition, our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Source: RadNet, Inc.