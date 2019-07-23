RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call





LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).



Investors are invited to listen to RadNet's conference call by dialing 888-208-1711. International callers can dial 323-794-2577. There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135565. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 8531618.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 335 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

CONTACT:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800

