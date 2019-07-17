Quantcast

Radius Health Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 04:52:00 PM EDT


WALTHAM, Mass., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:RDUS) today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted a new employee an option to purchase 65,000 shares of the Company's common stock with a per share exercise price of $22.51, the closing trading price of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market on the grant date of July 17, 2019.  The stock option vests 25% on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remaining 75% to vest in monthly installments over the three years thereafter, subject to continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates, and has a ten-year term.  The stock option was granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com.

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA

Email: ewebb@radiuspharm.com 

Phone: 617-551-4011

Source: Radius Health Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: RDUS




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8185.21
-37.59  ▼  0.46%
DJIA 27219.85
-115.78  ▼  0.42%
S&P 500 2984.42
-19.62  ▼  0.65%
Data as of Jul 17, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar