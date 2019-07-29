Radient Technologies Inc. Issues Shares For Services





EDMONTON, Alberta, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radient Technologies Inc. ("Radient" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX:RDDTF) has issued an aggregate of 93,151 common shares to a third party consultant for services provided during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, pursuant to the shares for service agreement previously approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.



The common shares were issued at the TSX Venture Exchange 15 day VWAP share price of CAD $0.87.

About Radient

Radient Technologies provides industrial-scale manufacturing solutions for premium natural ingredients and products. Utilizing its patented MAP™ extraction technology, Radient delivers superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost, serving global market leaders in industries such as foods & beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. Since 2016, Radient has expanded its offerings to enter the cannabinoids market, using its MAP™ platform to provide premium ingredients that contain a full range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

Investors please contact: William (Bill) Wasson, Senior VP of Capital Markets and Investor Relations: wwasson@radientinc.com

Media/press please contact: Caitlin Cheadle, Director of Communications: ccheadle@radientinc.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

