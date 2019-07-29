Quantcast

See headlines for RDDTF
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Radient Technologies Inc. Issues Shares For Services

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


    EDMONTON, Alberta, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radient Technologies Inc. ("Radient" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX:RDDTF) has issued an aggregate of 93,151 common shares to a third party consultant for services provided during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, pursuant to the shares for service agreement previously approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

    The common shares were issued at the TSX Venture Exchange 15 day VWAP share price of CAD $0.87.

    About Radient 

    Radient Technologies provides industrial-scale manufacturing solutions for premium natural ingredients and products. Utilizing its patented MAP™ extraction technology, Radient delivers superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost, serving global market leaders in industries such as foods & beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. Since 2016, Radient has expanded its offerings to enter the cannabinoids market, using its MAP™ platform to provide premium ingredients that contain a full range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

    SOURCE: Radient Technologies Inc.

    Investors please contact: William (Bill) Wasson, Senior VP of Capital Markets and Investor Relations: wwasson@radientinc.com

    Media/press please contact: Caitlin Cheadle, Director of Communications: ccheadle@radientinc.com

    NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

    Source: Radient Technologies Inc

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: RDDTF, RTI




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8330.21
    91.67  ▲  1.11%
    DJIA 27192.45
    51.47  ▲  0.19%
    S&P 500 3025.86
    22.19  ▲  0.74%
    Data as of Jul 26, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar