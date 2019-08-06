Radar 4.5: Next-generation insurance software addresses demand for pricing fairness and transparency as rules tighten





ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has released an updated version of its Radar pricing software. Radar 4.5 delivers a range of metrics that provide companies with valuable insights on pricing fairness to support the selection of rates, which meet the business goals of insurers and needs of their customers.



"Increasing regulatory pressure to demonstrate transparency in pricing means insurers must work out the best way to define, monitor and exhibit fairness. This is a significant challenge for insurers already under pressure to innovate in a fiercely competitive industry," said James Tanser, director, Insurance Consulting and Technology, Willis Towers Watson. "This latest release of Radar gives insurers the tools they need to measure fairness in their pricing models and deliver on their commitment to give customers clear and fair information so they can make the right decision."

Radar 4.5 includes an evaluation library component to help insurers assess their pricing choices against several measures of fairness, such as fairness through unawareness, the quota system and conditional group parity — and determine whether or not their prices adhere to or violate any of those particular metrics within their portfolio.

Other updated features of Radar include further enhancements to the elastic net machine learning method.

