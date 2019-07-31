RADA to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

NETANYA, Israel, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference at the Intercontinental Boston Hotel in Boston.
RADA's CEO, Mr. Dov Sella is schedule to present on August 8, 2019 at 1:30pm. He will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To register for the conference and for one-on-one meetings, please contact the conference organizers at Canaccord Genuity or the investor relations team at RADA.
About RADA
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics contractor. The Company specializes in the development, production, and sales of Tactical Land Radars for the maneuver Forces & Border Protection and Avionics Systems (including Inertial Navigation Systems) for fighter aircraft and UAVs.
Source: RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.
Referenced Stocks:
RADA