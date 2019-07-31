Quantcast

RADA to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

July 31, 2019


NETANYA, Israel, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference at the Intercontinental Boston Hotel‎ in Boston.

RADA's CEO, Mr. Dov Sella is schedule to present on August 8, 2019 at 1:30pm.  He will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To register for the conference and for one-on-one meetings, please contact the conference organizers at Canaccord Genuity or the investor relations team at RADA.

About RADA

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics contractor. The Company specializes in the development, production, and sales of Tactical Land Radars for the maneuver Forces & Border Protection and Avionics Systems (including Inertial Navigation Systems) for fighter aircraft and UAVs.

Company Contact:

Avi Israel (CFO)

Tel: +972-9-892-1111

mrkt@rada.com

www.rada.com		 IR Contact

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft, Partner

Tel: 1 617 318 3096

ehud@gkir.com

 

Source: RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

