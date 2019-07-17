RADA Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Release & Conference Call on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

RADA's investor conference call to start at 9am ET

NETANYA, Israel, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day, starting at 9:00 am ET. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1-888-281-1167 at 9:00 am Eastern Time UK: 0-800-051-8913 at 2:00 pm UK Time Israel: 03-918-0685 at 4:00 pm Israel Time International: +972-3-918-0685

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA's website at http://www.rada.com beginning 48 hours after the call.

About RADA

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics contractor. The Company specializes in the development, production, and sales of Tactical Land Radars for the maneuver Forces & Border Protection and Avionics Systems (including Inertial Navigation Systems) for fighter aircraft and UAVs.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Avi Israel (CFO)

Tel: +972-9-892-1111

mrkt@rada.com

www.rada.com

IR Contact

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft, Partner

Tel: 1 617 318 3096

rada@gkir.com



