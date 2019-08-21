RADA Electronic Industries Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results





Continued strong revenue growth: Q2 revenues of $10 million, up 52% year-over-year;

Expects full year revenues of over $43 million

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) announced today its financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019.



Highlights of the second quarter of 2019

Stable gross margin at 36%;

RADA's ongoing investments in R&D and in its US presence bearing significant fruits;

Q2-end net cash of $15 million.

Management Comments

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, "The market for our tactical radars is converting from the initial stage to the growth stage and is trending towards an inflection point, as demonstrated by our substantial revenue growth. We continue to invest in R&D to strengthen our leading position in this market and to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead of us. We are building up our US entity with the goal of production readiness by the end of this year. Alongside the US market, we see very strong momentum coming from additional markets such as Israel, Europe and others. Accordingly, we recently increased our revenue guidance to over $43 million for the year, up over 54% versus last year."



2019 Second Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $10 million in the quarter, compared with revenues of $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 52%.

Gross profit totaled $3.6 million in the quarter (36% of revenues), an increase of 51% compared to gross profit of $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 (36% of revenues).



Operating loss was $0.8 million in the quarter compared to operating income of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net loss attributable to RADA's shareholders in the quarter was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net profit of $0.05 million, or $0.00 per share, in the second quarter of 2018.



As of June 30, 2019, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $15 million compared to $21 million as of year-end 2018, reflecting ongoing investments and higher inventory levels to support increased expected revenues in upcoming quarters.

2019 First Half Summary

Revenues totaled $18.7 million in the first half, compared with revenues of $12.6 million in the first half of 2018, an increase of 49%.

Gross profit totaled $6.7 million in the first half (or 36% of revenues), an increase of 48% compared to gross profit of $4.6 million in the first half of 2018 (or 36% of revenues).

Operating loss was $1.4 million in the first half compared to operating income of $0.3 million in the first half of 2018.

Net loss attributable to RADA's shareholders in the first half was $1.0 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net profit of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, in the first half of 2018.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call later today, starting at 9:00 am ET (4pmIsrael time). Management will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

Dial in numbers are: US 1-888-281-1167; UK 0-800-051-8913; Israel 03-918-0685 and International +972-3-918-0685.

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA's website at www.rada.com beginning 48 hours after the call.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics contractor. The Company specializes in the development, production, and sales of tactical land radar for force and border protection, inertial navigation systems for air and land applications and avionics systems and upgrades.

Contact Information

Company Contact:



Avi Israel (CFO)

Tel: +972-9-892-1111

mrkt@rada.com

www.rada.com Investor Relations Contact:



Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein

GK Investor & Public Relations

Tel: +1 646 688 3559

rada@gkir.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data ASSETS June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Unaudited Audited CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,949 $ 20,814 Restricted cash 380 422 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.5 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018) 14,263 13,382 Contract assets 1,396 899 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 1,554 506 Inventories 16,065 11,244 Current assets related to discontinued operations - 1,524 Total current assets 48,607 48,791 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables and other deposits 77 79 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,188 4,632 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,904 - Total long-term assets 7,169 4,711 Total assets $ 55,776 $ 53,502 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 5,685 $ 5,650 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,685 3,842 Advances from customers, net 867 727 Contract liabilities 554 366 Operating lease short-term liabilities 882 - Current liabilities related to discontinued operations - 366 Total current liabilities 11,673 10,951 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay and other long-term liabilities 740 690 Operating lease long-term liabilities 1,022 - Total long-term liabilities 1,762 690 RADA SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital - Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; Issued and outstanding: 38,067,024 at June 30, 2019 and 37,516,891 at December 31, 2018. 390 386 Additional paid-in capital 120,622 118,568 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 220 Accumulated deficit (78,010 ) (76,961 ) Total RADA shareholders' equity 43,002 42,213 Non-controlling interest (661 ) (352 )

Total equity 42,341 41,861

Total liabilities and equity $ 55,776 $ 53,502





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data







Six months ended

June 30,



Three months ended

June 30,



Year ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 (Unaudited) Audited Revenues $ 18,714 $ 12,596 $ 10,027 $ 6,576 $ 28,032 Cost of revenues 11,975 8,037 6,441 4,196 17,914 Gross profit 6,739 4,559 3,586 2,380 10,118 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,040 1,284 1,674 692 3,092 Marketing and selling 1,870 1,284 988 650 2,860 General and administrative 3,230 1,682 1,767 934 4,001 Net loss from sale of fixed assets - - - - 103 Total operating expenses: 8,140 4,250 4,429 2,276 10,056 Operating income (loss) (1,401 ) 309 (843 ) 104 62 Other financial (expenses) income, net



43



3 1



(4



) 119 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (1,358 ) 312 (842 ) 100 181



Net loss from discontinued operations -



97 -



88 404 Net income (loss) (1,358 ) 215 (842 ) 12 (223 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 309 55 278 39 386 Net income (loss) attributable to RADA Electronic Industries' shareholders $ (1,049 ) $ 270 $ (564 ) $ 51 $ 163 Basic net income (loss) from continuing operations per ordinary shares $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Diluted net income (loss) from continuing operations per Ordinary share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Basic and diluted net loss from discontinued operations per ordinary share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used for computing basic net income per share 38,017,281 32,745,620 38,067,024 32,885,141 33,184,570 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used for computing diluted net income per share 38,570,290 33,269,376 38,680,072 33,314,361 33,716,931

In February 2016, the FASB established Topic 842, Leases, by issuing ASU 2016-02, which requires lessees to recognize leases on-balance sheet and disclose key information about leasing arrangements. Topic 842 was subsequently amended by ASU 2018-01, Land Easement Practical Expedient for Transition to Topic 842; ASU 2018-10, Codification Improvements to Topic 842, Leases; and ASU 2018-11, Targeted Improvements. The new standard establishes a right-of-use model (ROU) that requires a lessee to recognize a ROU asset and lease liability on the balance sheet for all leases with a term longer than 12 months. Leases are classified as finance or operating, with classification affecting the pattern and classification of expense recognition in the income statement. The Company adopted the new standard on the first day of fiscal 2019. The Company used the modified retrospective transition approach with the effective date as the date of initial application. Consequently, financial information will not be updated, and the disclosures required under the new standard will not be provided for dates and periods before January 2019. The new standard provides several optional practical expedients in transition. The Company elected the ‘package of practical expedients', which permits us not to reassess under the new standard the prior conclusions about lease identification, lease classification and initial direct costs. The adoption of the standard resulted in a material effect on the Company's financial statements with a balance sheet recognition of additional lease assets and lease liabilities of approximately $1.9 million as of June 30, 2019.

