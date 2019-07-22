Quantcast

R1 RCM to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


CHICAGO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ( RCM ) services to healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 before market open on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

R1's management team will host a conference call on August 6 at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) to discuss the results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 866-393-4306 (734-385-2616 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 6189055. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at r1rcm.com.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services which transform a health system's revenue cycle performance across settings of care. R1's proven and scalable operating model, the R1 Performance Stack℠, seamlessly complements a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim

312-324-5476

investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:

Brenda Stewart

312-255-7786

media@r1rcm.com

Source: R1 RCM Inc.

