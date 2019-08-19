Quantcast

R1 RCM to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 19, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12:15 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1's website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and physician groups. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim

312.324.5476

investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:

Natalie Joslin

678.585.1206

media@r1rcm.com

Source: R1 RCM Inc.

