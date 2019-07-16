Qutoutiao Inc. Announces a Recent Development





SHANGHAI, China, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qutoutiao Inc. ("Qutoutiao" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:QTT), a leading operator of mobile content platforms in China, today announced that in compliance with recent regulatory requirements, from 16 July to 15 October 2019, Midu Novels will undergo product upgrades and temporarily suspend content updates and certain commercial activities.



About Qutoutiao Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. operates innovative and fast-growing mobile content platforms in China with a mission to bring fun and value to its users. The eponymous flagship mobile application, Qutoutiao, meaning "fun headlines" in Chinese, applies artificial intelligence-based algorithms to deliver customized feeds of articles and short videos to users based on their unique profiles, interests and behaviors. Qutoutiao has attracted a large group of loyal users, many of whom are from lower-tier cities in China. They enjoy Qutoutiao's fun and entertainment-oriented content as well as its social-based user loyalty program. Launched in May 2018, Midu Novels is a pioneer in offering free literature supported by advertising and has grown rapidly to become a leading player in the online literature industry. The Company will continue to bring more exciting products to users through innovation, and strive towards creating a leading global online content ecosystem.

