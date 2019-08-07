Quantcast

    QuoteMedia Q2 2019 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call August 14, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


    PHOENIX, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB:QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, today announced that its earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 will be released August 13, 2019. The following day, August 14, 2019, the company will host a conference call at 2:00 PM Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. 

    Conference Call Details:

    Date: August 14, 2019

    Time: 2:00 PM Eastern

    Dial-in number: 866 342 8591

    Conference ID: QUOTEMEDIA

    An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

    About QuoteMedia

    QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

    QuoteMedia

    Brendan Hopkins, (407) 645-5295 

    Bhopkins@quotemedia.com

    Source: QuoteMedia, Inc.

