Quorum DMS Announces New London, Ontario Office



New office will house XSellerator™ and Advantage employees

LONDON, Ontario, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture:QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation"), announced that on July 1st, 2019, the doors opened for a new larger office in London, Ontario for XSellerator and Advantage employees. This office replaced the separate offices XSellerator and Advantage previously had in London. The combined office will allow for increased synergy and collaboration amongst the two divisions.



The new facility will also accommodate comfortable onsite training in a number of different settings such as classroom, boardroom or one-on-one styles.

"It is great to bring our Ontario based team together in one facility, as well as to be able to offer a dynamic place to bring our customers in for training. Bringing them offsite from their day-to-day operations and allow them to really focus on learning the software that helps improve their business operation and increase their revenue streams," stated Mark Allen, VP of Sales, Marketing & Services for Quorum DMS, the combined group of XSellerator and Advantage.

About XSELLERATOR

XSellerator is Quorum Information Technologies' (Quorum) (TSX-V:QIS) flagship Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across all departments in a dealership with a focus on capabilities that help dealers generate revenue and satisfy their customers. Launched over 20 years ago, XSellerator includes tools designed to maximize revenue opportunities for dealerships such as Customer Relationship Management and service vehicle inspection and quoting processes. Quorum is a Microsoft ISV Gold Partner and XSellerator is developed with modern mobile-enabled technology. For additional information, please visit www.QuorumDMS.com.

About Advantage

Advantage develops, sells and supports a system to manage auto dealerships' full front-end operations ("Advantage Showroom"), as well as a robust Dealership Management System (DMS) that includes accounting ("Advantage Complete") and is primarily intended for independent dealerships. Advantage products are built using a modern Microsoft technology platform. For additional information, please visit www.QuorumDMS.com.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships and is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to http://quoruminformationsystems.com/.

