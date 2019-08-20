Qumu to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019





MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held on September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Qumu management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To request an invitation, schedule a one-on-one meeting, or receive more information, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq:QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

