    Quinto Resources Inc. reports drilling update from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 12:11:00 PM EDT


    MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV:QIT) ("Quinto") is pleased to announce that IAMGOLD Corporation provided today an update from its 2019 winter drilling program on the Monster Lake joint venture project (IAMGOLD Corporation: 50%, TomaGold Corporation: 45%, Quinto: 5%), located 50 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada.

    For a complete update, please read IAMGOLD Corporation's press release and TomaGold Corporation's press release.

    About Quinto Resources Inc.

    Quinto is a Canadian gold exploration corporation. It owns a 5% interest in the Monster Lake property (IAMGOLD: 50%/TomaGold: 45%) in Québec, Canada.

    For more information, contact:

    Michael Curtis                                                         The Ask Marketing Services Inc.

    (514) 793-1915                                                        (514) 947-5784

    mcurtis@cardwellcap.com

    www.quintocorp.com

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking" statement.

    Source: Quinto Resources Inc.

