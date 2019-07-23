Quinto Resources Inc. reports drilling update from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project





MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV:QIT) ("Quinto") is pleased to announce that IAMGOLD Corporation provided today an update from its 2019 winter drilling program on the Monster Lake joint venture project (IAMGOLD Corporation: 50%, TomaGold Corporation: 45%, Quinto: 5%), located 50 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada.



For a complete update, please read IAMGOLD Corporation's press release and TomaGold Corporation's press release.

About Quinto Resources Inc.

Quinto is a Canadian gold exploration corporation. It owns a 5% interest in the Monster Lake property (IAMGOLD: 50%/TomaGold: 45%) in Québec, Canada.

