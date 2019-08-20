QuinStreet To Present at 2nd Annual Craig-Hallum FinTech Innovators Conference





FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced that it will present at the 2nd Annual Craig-Hallum FinTech Innovators Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Convene, 810 Seventh Avenue, New York.



QuinStreet management will be available for one-on-one meetings on that day.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

