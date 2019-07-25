QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuinStreet, Inc.(Nasdaq:QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT to review and discuss the company's results.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.
Investor Contact:
Erica Abrams
(415) 297-5864
eabrams@quinstreet.com
Source: QuinStreet, Inc.
Referenced Stocks:
QNST