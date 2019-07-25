Quantcast

QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 04:10:00 PM EDT


FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuinStreet, Inc.(Nasdaq:QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT to review and discuss the company's results.

What:     QuinStreet Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Results

Conference Call
       
When:     Thursday, August 8, 2019
       
Time:     2:00 PM PT
       
Dial in:     +1 800-353-6461 (domestic)

+1 334-323-0501 (international)

Passcode 9296142
       
       
Replay Instructions:  Register at https://event.mymeetingroom.com/Public/WebRegistration/ZW5jPXNhQWNoekF6VklmaEhVMFVzajhMWUd3QkwyZlY3WjhFNFIzcUF2RFcrcSt3WU5HZTN0M3lzQ1dnd1lMOXlFSlRCNkpaYmxDaVUxL3k5aUhKaHJpTHRRPT0= using the passcode above.
       
Webcast URL:     http://investor.quinstreet.com/

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.  

Investor Contact:

Erica Abrams

(415) 297-5864

eabrams@quinstreet.com

Source: QuinStreet, Inc.

