Quinsam Completes Significant Issuer Bid Purchases & Provides Q2 Update

TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quinsam Capital Corporation (CSE:QCA) ("Quinsam" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its investors with an update on recent events.



Issuer Bid

Quinsam announced on July 30, 2018 an issuer bid to acquire up to 5,928,951 common shares. During Q2, Quinsam repurchased 4,374,951 shares under the bid, bringing our total purchases since the bid commenced to 5,817,951. With the company now entering its regular quarterly blackout period on July 1, the available window to exercise the bid prior to its expiry was closing and so the Company opted to nearly complete the bid in Q2/2019. All purchases under the bid were made well below NAV and were accretive to NAV for shareholders choosing to remain as Quinsam investors. The bid also had a positive impact on the share price by providing supportive buying for the shares.

Q2 Update

Quinsam expects to release its Q2/2019 results in mid-August.

Quinsam notes that the cannabis sector generally had negative performance in Q2/2019. For example, the Horizon Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF NAV fell from $21.58 at the end of March 2019 to $18.25 at the end of June 2019, for a decline in the quarter of 15.4%. While Quinsam's investments do not necessarily move in tandem with the overall cannabis market, the operating environment in Q2 was not conducive to strong performance.

At the end of Q2, Quinsam awarded 2,500,000 DSUs at a deemed value of $0.20 each in payment of previously accrued compensation related Quinsam's strong 2018 portfolio performance. This compensation expense was accrued on a quarterly basis in 2018. The DSU issuance was consciously capped at a level that was materially below the issuer bid share repurchases in Q2/2019 and was priced at a premium to the recent share price.

Recent Activity

Since our last report, Quinsam has made a number of new investments.

The company purchased $500,000 of convertible debenture units issued by Aleafia. The issuer listed both the debentures and the warrant included in this unit, which we view as being attractive.

We made a $100,000 seed share investment in Xebra Brands, a Colombia-focused cannabis company.

We acquired $480,000 of shares of Hempsana Inc., an Ontario based company focused on CBD oil production in Canada and Europe.

We acquired $495,000 of units issued by Good Buds Company International, a company that is targeting to produce a large outdoor cannabis crop on Salt Spring Island in 2019.

About Quinsam Capital Corporation

Quinsam is a merchant bank based in Canada that is focusing on cannabis-related investments. Our merchant banking business may encompass a range of activities including acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities and portfolio investments. Quinsam invests its capital for its own account in assets, companies or projects which we believe are undervalued and where we see a viable plan for unlocking such value. We do not invest on behalf of any third party and we do not offer investment advice.

Generally, Quinsam does not believe that individual investments are material reportable events. Quinsam chooses to announce certain investments once the company is certain that it has finished buying its position because the Company feels that this information helps Quinsam's investors understand its investment decision making process. Generally, Quinsam does not announce the sale of investments.

