Questerre reports second quarter 2019 results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation ("Questerre" or the "Company") (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, "During the quarter, we continued to build support for our Clean Tech Energy project during the quarter. Teamsters Canada, one of the largest trade unions in Canada, publicly declared their support for natural gas development proceeding in Quebec. SNC-Lavalin, a Quebec-based engineering firm, was engaged to develop the engineering for our project and validate its feasibility and environmental benefits. We also formed a relationship with Schlumberger to apply their stewardship tool to model and measure environmental impacts."

He added, "At Kakwa North, our partner continues to delineate producing intervals in the Montney. A third earning well was completed in the quarter with initial results in line with the previous wells. Based on these results, they elected to drill the next well and it should spud shortly. With encouraging results from a third interval in the Lower Montney offsetting our lands, we are evaluating a test well in this interval next year."

Highlights

Farm-in partner exercises option to drill fourth well at Kakwa North

Agreements reached with Schlumberger and SNC-Lavalin to advance the Clean Tech Energy project in Quebec

Invited by Government of Jordan to apply for concession agreement for oil shale project

Average daily production of 2,035 boe/d for the quarter with adjusted funds flow from operations of $2.66 million

Commenting on the Company's project in Jordan, he further added, "Our oil shale project in Jordan is moving to the next stage. The Government recently invited us to apply for a concession agreement to include work program commitments and other fiscal terms. These negotiations will start soon and will leverage the engineering by Red Leaf to prove the commerciality of their EcoShale process."

Consistent with prior quarters, Kakwa continued to account for over 80% of corporate volumes. Production averaged 2,035 boe/d in the second quarter (2018: 2,016 boe/d) and 1,989 boe/d for the first half of 2019 (2018: 2,014 boe/d). Petroleum and natural gas revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter (2018: $10.07 million) and $15.12 million year to date (2018: $19.62 million) declined over last year due to lower crude oil and liquids prices. The Company generated adjusted funds flow from operations of $2.66 million for the quarter (2018: $6.01 million) and $5.21 million for the first half of 2019 (2018: $10.66 million) and reported a net loss of $2.10 million for the quarter (2018: net income of $0.57 million) and $3.03 million for the first half of the year (2018: net income of $0.63 million). Capital investment was focused primarily at Kakwa and totaled $7.50 million for the quarter (2018: $7.45 million) and $10.44 million for the first six months of 2019 (2018: $16.12 million.)

Questerre Energy Corporation is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

Three months ended June

30, Six months ended June

30, ($ thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash from operating activities $ 3,098 $ 6,877 $ 2,599 $ 6,525 Interest received (34 ) - (35 ) - Interest paid 181 50 355 128 Change in non-cash operating working capital (583 ) (915 ) 2,290 4,011 Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations $ 2,662 $ 6,012 $ 5,209 $ 10,664

