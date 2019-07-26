Questerre engages leading Quebec engineering firm for clean tech project





CALGARY, Alberta, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation ("Questerre" or the "Company") (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported that it has recently engaged SNC-Lavalin Inc., one of Canada's largest engineering firms, to develop the engineering and design for its clean tech energy project in Quebec.



Based in Quebec, SNC-Lavalin will be the lead engineering advisor for the Company's clean tech energy project. The goal is to produce energy with zero emissions using safe processes that do not affect drinking water. Developed with leading Quebec innovators and leveraging best practices worldwide, this new approach could be used around the world to aid global energy transition. The Company is committed to science-based research and full transparency of data and results for this project. The Company has also previously announced its commitment to share 3% of the profits from the project with local communities and to only work in communities where there is social license.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, "We have heard clearly the concerns of citizens and environmental groups. Small improvements are not good enough anymore. We need to make a leap in how we produce and use energy. We are assembling a team to make this leap. We cannot do this with an old way of thinking and to achieve the impossible we must change our way of thinking. It should be no surprise that Quebecers have set the bar high and pressured industry to do better."

Jean Luc Allard, Director, Acoustics, Air and Climate Change at SNC-Lavalin, commented, "We are pleased to be working with Questerre on their clean tech energy project. At SNC Lavalin we are focused on creating a new standard of near zero emissions and drastically reducing GHG emissions associated with energy production. This will create a new worldwide standard that will reduce GHG globally compared to business as usual."

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment. Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions - including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance - to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com.

