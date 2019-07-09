Quest Solution Receives First Order for Its New "Visual Cortex™ - Yard Management" System from Leading International Food Company



Quest's newest AI application will integrate with the client's existing supply chain system

Solution features proprietary Machine Vision-based technology that enables automatic monitoring of trucks, trailers and containers without human interaction

Quest plans to market this new yard management solution to its Fortune 500 customer base

SALT LAKE CITY, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Solution, Inc. (OTCQB:QUES) ("Quest" or "the Company"), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announced that it has received its first order for a yard management application using its AI-based solution. The order is from one of the world's largest food companies. The new system integrates automatic access control and truck identification with the customer's logistics management center.

This breakthrough project is Quest's first stand-alone implementation of its AI-Machine Vision technology for the multi-billion dollar supply chain industry. The "Visual Cortex™" platform transforms the logistics yard into an extension of the warehouse and uses machine-vision technology to monitor the location of trucks, trailers and containers, enabling customers to plan, execute, track, and audit loads according to their needs and priorities.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of Quest, stated: "We are very excited about this order. As part of our HTS acquisition strategy we were looking to quickly initiate a program to implement our AI-technology for use in the supply chain industry. Many of our customers are Fortune 500 companies and in addition to providing them with powerful computers and data collection equipment, we believe that our AI technology can play a critical and innovative role in yard and warehouse management, logistics centers, and in automating and improving the speed and accuracy of the whole supply chain process. We're energized by this opportunity and believe it creates a powerful engine for future growth and profitability."

Quest acquired HTS Image Processing, a pioneer in Image Processing and Pattern recognition solutions based on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence algorithms, in October 2018. The AI-based systems are currently installed in various locations in the U.S. and worldwide, including, among others:

A homeland security project for critical zones in the Middle East

A security package for a southern Florida school designed to enhance the safety and security of teachers, students and visitors

A data integration project in a southern Florida city where Quest's system was integrated with the law enforcement data base

Parking systems implemented at 16 international airports in the U.S. including JFK, La Guardia and Newark

Mr. Lustgarten concluded: "We have generated strong momentum since the AI acquisition as demonstrated by our solid first quarter performance and we look forward to continuing our progress in offering proprietary Machine Vision solutions to our customer base. We believe that our AI-technology solutions provide tremendous added value to our customers, and represent a significant opportunity for us to drive revenue growth and higher margins"

About Quest Solution, Inc.

Quest Solution's HTS Image Processing subsidiary is a leading provider of computer vision image processing-based solutions using patented and proprietary AI technology to provide real-time surveillance and monitoring for homeland security, traffic & parking management, law enforcement and access control applications as well as supply chain management.

Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals/gas/ oil.

