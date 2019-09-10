Quest Patent Research Corporation CEO Featured in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Audio Interview





NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio - Quest Patent Research Corp. (OTCQB: QPRC) today announces the broadcast of its audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/yj3PS.

Quest CEO and President Jon Scahill joins NNW's Stuart Smith in an interview that discusses the company's business model and how it translates into years of strong revenue growth.

Quest is a New York City-based intellectual property manager operating through majority-owned and controlled subsidiaries to deliver financial, strategic and legal resources for intellectual property (IP) monetization. The company currently owns, controls or manages over 115 patents across 11 IP portfolios in a variety of markets, giving shareholders the opportunity to participate in a broad portfolio of dynamic assets.

"We're relatively sector agnostic in terms of where we'll participate," Scahill says. "Our portfolio is pretty well diversified as of today."

The interview moves to discussion of Scahill's professional background, Quest's board of directors, and the company's focus on creating a liquid marketplace for innovation and protecting the underlying IP along the way.

"Right now, the bulk of our activity is on mature technologies, but we certainly look for any compelling intellectual property across its lifespan," says Scahill. "From patent prosecution, drafting, as well as issued patents, we're pretty involved throughout the lifecycle of the invention. We pride ourselves on helping to sustain a liquid marketplace for innovation, helping investors with compelling inventions bring those to market, or finding other exit strategies."

The year 2019 has been a year of fruition for Quest, which currently has six active licensing programs and 23 or more current litigations.

"Certainly, the seeds we planted back in 2016, ‘17 and ‘18, in terms of structured licensing programs, have progressed nicely and have started to be active with respect to licensing fees as the trial begins to approach," Scahill says.

Along its course of building a strong, diversified portfolio, Quest recorded $7 million in patent licensing fees in 2018.

Listen to the full interview here: http://nnw.fm/yj3PS

About Quest Patent Research Corp.

Quest Patent Research Corporation operates as an intellectual property asset management company delivering financial, strategic and legal resources for IP monetization. It partners with inventors, businesses, corporations, and law firms to fully realize the value of IP assets through its suite of value-added services.

Quest currently owns, controls or manages over 115 patents across 11 intellectual property portfolios.

Quest trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

To learn more about Quest and its licensing programs visit https://www.qprc.com/

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QPRC are available in the company's newsroom at http://nnw.fm/QPRC

