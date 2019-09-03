Quanex Building Products to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Quantcast

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) ("Quanex") today announced that Bill Griffiths, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas on September 10, 2019.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry.  Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

