Quanex Building Products to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, TEXAS, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) ("Quanex") today announced that Bill Griffiths, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference in New York on August 7, 2019.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry.  Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.



