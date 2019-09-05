Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results





Significant Margin Expansion in EU & NA Fenestration Segments

Above Market Growth Continues in EU & NA Fenestration Segments

Repaid $32.5 Million of Bank Debt

HOUSTON, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation(NYSE:NX) ("Quanex" or the "Company") today announced its results for the three months ended July 31, 2019.



Bill Griffiths, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to benefit from the successful implementation of pricing initiatives and we are performing well operationally, both of which contributed to margin expansion of approximately 100 basis points on a consolidated basis during the quarter. More specifically, margins expanded by approximately 180 basis points in our European and North American Fenestration segments. Revenue was impacted by lower-than-expected volumes, primarily in our North American Cabinet Components segment, coupled with inclement weather in the U.S. Despite softer-than-expected volumes, we benefitted from better pricing year-over-year and our European Fenestration segment realized above market sales growth of 9.3%, excluding foreign exchange impact, and sales in our North American Fenestration segment grew at 2.2% during the quarter, which compares favorably to Ducker's latest window shipment estimate of negative 2.3% growth for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Solid free cash flow generation during the third quarter allowed us to pay down $32.5 million in bank debt and buyback approximately $1.6 million in stock."

Third Quarter 2019 Results Summary

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Net Sales $238.5 $239.8 Net Income $11.8 $10.8 Diluted EPS $0.36 $0.31 Adjusted Net Income $13.7 $11.6 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.41 $0.33 Adjusted EBITDA $32.8 $30.5 Cash provided by operating activities $29.9 $26.8 Free Cash Flow $25.9 $21.0

The decrease in net sales during the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to a weaker demand environment, mainly in the North American Cabinet Components segment, and inclement weather in the U.S. However, the European and North American Fenestration segments continued to generate net sales growth above that of their respective markets, largely due to price increases related to raw material inflation recovery. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings was mostly driven by the successful implementation of pricing initiatives combined with operational efficiency gains.

As of July 31, 2019, Quanex's leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 2.0x. Quanex continues to expect to end fiscal 2019 with a leverage ratio between 1.5x and 2.0x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Share Repurchases

The Company's Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. During the three months ended July 31, 2019, Quanex repurchased 93,352 shares of common stock for approximately $1.6 million at an average price of $17.50 per share. As of July 31, 2019, approximately $21.6 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

Bill Griffiths, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Looking ahead, we expect a strong finish to our fiscal year from a cash flow and earnings perspective, but consolidated revenue is trending below prior expectations. As such, we now expect consolidated net sales for the full year 2019 to be flat year-over-year. We continue to convert well and are maintaining the midpoint of our original Adjusted EBITDA* guidance, but are revising the guidance to a more narrow range of $100 million to $105 million. We intend to stay focused on deleveraging the balance sheet for the remainder of the year while opportunistically repurchasing stock. In the future, we will be comfortable with a Leverage Ratio of around 1.5x, at which time we will evaluate all options with respect to our capital allocation priorities in an effort to enhance shareholder value."

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Recent Events

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on Quanex's common stock, payable September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2019.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Quanex's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Net Debt is calculated using the sum of current maturities of long-term debt and long-term debt, minus cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex's leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company's credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex's residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods, and will assist investors in understanding Quanex's financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words "estimated," "expect," "could," "should," "believe," "will," "might," or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex's industry, and the Company's future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex's future performance, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018, under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET (LOSS) INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 (1) 2019 2018 (1) Net sales $ 238,461 $ 239,821 $ 653,472 $ 645,699 Cost of sales 181,357 185,811 511,292 509,357 Selling, general and administrative 25,718 24,246 77,466 72,217 Restructuring charges 94 243 281 851 Depreciation and amortization 12,182 12,691 37,158 39,274 Asset impairment charges - - 29,978 - Operating income (loss) 19,110 16,830 (2,703 ) 24,000 Interest expense (2,570 ) (2,641 ) (7,614 ) (7,584 ) Other, net 259 195 461 884 Income (loss) before income taxes 16,799 14,384 (9,856 ) 17,300 Income tax (expense) benefit (4,958 ) (3,631 ) (5,926 ) 2,536 Net income (loss) $ 11,841 $ 10,753 $ (15,782 ) $ 19,836 Income (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.57 Income (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,899 34,840 32,984 34,766 Diluted 33,162 35,120 32,984 35,125 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.24 $ 0.12 (1) Updated to reflect adoption of ASU 2017-07.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,651 $ 29,003 Accounts receivable, net 82,302 84,014 Inventories, net 84,762 70,730 Prepaid and other current assets 8,270 7,296 Total current assets 185,985 191,043 Property, plant and equipment, net 190,447 201,370 Goodwill 186,829 219,627 Intangible assets, net 108,620 121,919 Other assets 8,183 9,255 Total assets $ 680,064 $ 743,214 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,602 $ 52,389 Accrued liabilities 30,056 45,968 Income taxes payable 3,101 2,780 Current maturities of long-term debt 871 1,224 Total current liabilities 86,630 102,361 Long-term debt 191,109 209,332 Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 6,580 4,218 Deferred income taxes 19,051 17,510 Other liabilities 15,344 14,571 Total liabilities 318,714 347,992 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 374 374 Additional paid-in-capital 254,053 254,678 Retained earnings 219,340 243,904 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,274 ) (30,705 ) Treasury stock at cost (74,143 ) (73,029 ) Total stockholders' equity 361,350 395,222 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 680,064 $ 743,214 (1) Updated to reflect accounting change to FIFO cost method.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (15,782 ) $ 19,836 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 37,158 39,274 Stock-based compensation 1,424 1,002 Deferred income tax 1,930 (5,788 ) Asset impairment charges 29,978 - Other, net 1,724 404 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 323 (1,247 ) (Increase) decrease in inventory (14,747 ) 310 Increase in other current assets (1,022 ) (1,242 ) Increase in accounts payable 1,562 1,161 Decrease in accrued liabilities (15,366 ) (7,565 ) Increase in income taxes payable 396 231 Increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits 2,351 2,179 (Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (143 ) 210 Other, net 250 (312 ) Cash provided by operating activities 30,036 48,453 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (16,984 ) (21,098 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 315 260 Cash used for investing activities (16,669 ) (20,838 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 66,500 33,500 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (84,000 ) (62,750 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (1,102 ) (1,394 ) Common stock dividends paid (7,990 ) (4,202 ) Issuance of common stock 2,710 3,767 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (330 ) (960 ) Purchase of treasury stock (6,336 ) - Cash used for financing activities (30,548 ) (32,039 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,171 ) (631 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,352 ) (5,055 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 29,003 17,455 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,651 $ 12,400

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash provided by operating activities $ 29,893 $ 26,838 $ 30,036 $ 48,453 Capital expenditures (3,962 ) (5,885 ) (16,984 ) (21,098 ) Free Cash Flow $ 25,931 $ 20,953 $ 13,052 $ 27,355

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net income (loss) as reported $ 11,841 $ 0.36 $ 10,753 $ 0.31 $ (15,782 ) $ (0.48 ) $ 19,836 $ 0.56 Reconciling items from below 1,809 0.05 828 0.02 33,595 1.02 (4,727 ) (0.13 ) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 13,650 $ 0.41 $ 11,581 $ 0.33 $ 17,813 $ 0.54 $ 15,109 $ 0.43 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

July 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

July 31, 2018 Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2019 Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2018 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income (loss) as reported $ 11,841 $ 10,753 $ (15,782 ) $ 19,836 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,958 3,631 5,926 (2,536 ) Other, net (259 ) (195 ) (461 ) (884 ) Interest expense 2,570 2,641 7,614 7,584 Depreciation and amortization 12,182 12,691 37,158 39,274 EBITDA 31,292 29,521 34,455 63,274 Reconciling items from below 1,495 1,027 33,777 1,649 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,787 $ 30,548 $ 68,232 $ 64,923 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

July 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

July 31, 2018 Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2019 Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2018 Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Net sales $ 238,461 $ - $ 239,821 $ - $ 653,472 $ - $ 645,699 $ - Cost of sales 181,357 - 185,811 - 511,292 - 509,357 - Selling, general and administrative 25,718 (1,401 ) (1 ) 24,246 (784 ) (1 ) 77,466 (3,518 ) (1 ) 72,217 (798 ) (1 ) Restructuring charges 94 (94 ) (2 ) 243 (243 ) (2 ) 281 (281 ) (2 ) 851 (851 ) (2 ) Asset impairment charges - - - - 29,978 (29,978 ) (3 ) - - EBITDA 31,292 1,495 29,521 1,027 34,455 33,777 63,274 1,649 Depreciation and amortization 12,182 - 12,691 - 37,158 - 39,274 (852 ) (4 ) Operating income (loss) 19,110 1,495 16,830 1,027 (2,703 ) 33,777 24,000 2,501 Interest expense (2,570 ) - (2,641 ) - (7,614 ) - (7,584 ) - Other, net 259 (112 ) (5 ) 195 79 (5 ) 461 (67 ) (5 ) 884 (88 ) (5 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 16,799 1,383 14,384 1,106 (9,856 ) 33,710 17,300 2,413 Income tax (expense) benefit (4,958 ) 426 (6 ) (3,631 ) (278 ) (6 ) (5,926 ) (115 ) (6 ) 2,536 (7,140 ) (6 Net income (loss) $ 11,841 $ 1,809 $ 10,753 $ 828 $ (15,782 ) $ 33,595 $ 19,836 $ (4,727 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.56 (1) Transaction and advisory fees, $1.2 million of executive severance charges in the three and nine months ended July 31, 2019, and in the nine months ended July 31, 2019, $1.2 million of severance related to a reorganization. (2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of several manufacturing plant facilities. (3) Asset impairment charges relate to a goodwill impairment in the North American Cabinet Components segment. (4) Accelerated depreciation for plant re-layout in the North American Cabinet Components segment. (5) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses. (6) Impact on a with and without basis. Three and nine months ended July 31, 2019 include $0.8 million and $0.6 million of tax expense adjustment, respectively, and nine months ended July 31, 2018 includes $6.5 million of tax benefit adjustment related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SELECTED SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) This table provides operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration (1) EU Fenestration (1) NA Cabinet Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended July 31, 2019 Net sales $ 136,259 $ 44,326 $ 58,689 $ (813 ) $ 238,461 Cost of sales 101,693 30,708 49,389 (433 ) 181,357 Selling, general and administrative 11,950 6,038 4,484 3,246 25,718 Restructuring charges 94 - - - 94 Depreciation and amortization 6,578 2,213 3,258 133 12,182 Operating income (loss) 15,944 5,367 1,558 (3,759 ) 19,110 Depreciation and amortization 6,578 2,213 3,258 133 12,182 EBITDA 22,522 7,580 4,816 (3,626 ) 31,292 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 250 250 Severance charges - - - 1,151 1,151 Restructuring charges 94 - - - 94 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,616 $ 7,580 $ 4,816 $ (2,225 ) $ 32,787 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 16.6 % 17.1 % 8.2 % 13.7 % Three months ended July 31, 2018 (2) Net sales $ 133,397 $ 42,661 $ 65,114 $ (1,351 ) $ 239,821 Cost of sales 101,179 30,840 54,776 (984 ) 185,811 Selling, general and administrative (3) 12,525 5,292 3,280 3,149 24,246 Restructuring charges 240 - 3 - 243 Depreciation and amortization 6,741 2,352 3,432 166 12,691 Operating income (loss) 12,712 4,177 3,623 (3,682 ) 16,830 Depreciation and amortization 6,741 2,352 3,432 166 12,691 EBITDA 19,453 6,529 7,055 (3,516 ) 29,521 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 784 784 Restructuring charges 240 - 3 - 243 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,693 $ 6,529 $ 7,058 $ (2,732 ) $ 30,548 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.8 % 15.3 % 10.8 % 12.7 % Nine months ended July 31, 2019 Net sales $ 360,654 $ 121,203 $ 175,377 $ (3,762 ) $ 653,472 Cost of sales 278,877 84,139 150,944 (2,668 ) 511,292 Selling, general and administrative 37,240 17,444 13,914 8,868 77,466 Restructuring charges 281 - - - 281 Depreciation and amortization 20,208 6,669 9,902 379 37,158 Asset impairment charges - - 29,978 - 29,978 Operating income (loss) 24,048 12,951 (29,361 ) (10,341 ) (2,703 ) Depreciation and amortization 20,208 6,669 9,902 379 37,158 EBITDA 44,256 19,620 (19,459 ) (9,962 ) 34,455 Asset impairment charges - - 29,978 - 29,978 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 1,217 1,217 Severance charges - - - 2,301 2,301 Restructuring charges 281 - - - 281 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,537 $ 19,620 $ 10,519 $ (6,444 ) $ 68,232 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.3 % 16.2 % 6.0 % 10.4 % Nine months ended July 31, 2018 (2) Net sales $ 350,280 $ 115,481 $ 183,705 $ (3,767 ) $ 645,699 Cost of sales 269,660 83,261 159,128 (2,692 ) 509,357 Selling, general and administrative (3) 39,371 16,798 12,368 3,680 72,217 Restructuring charges 728 - 123 - 851 Depreciation and amortization 20,561 7,328 10,957 428 39,274 Operating income (loss) 19,960 8,094 1,129 (5,183 ) 24,000 Depreciation and amortization 20,561 7,328 10,957 428 39,274 EBITDA 40,521 15,422 12,086 (4,755 ) 63,274 Transaction related costs - - - 798 798 Restructuring charges 728 - 123 - 851 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,249 $ 15,422 $ 12,209 $ (3,957 ) $ 64,923 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 11.8 % 13.4 % 6.6 % 10.1 % (1) NA Fenestration and EU Fenestration were previously named "NA Engineered Components" and "EU Engineered Components," respectively. (2) Updated to reflect the adoption of ASU 2017-07. (3) Updated to reflect a reduction in corporate allocations of $1.2 million and $2.1 million during the three and nine months ended July 31, 2018 due to a change in allocation methodology during the fourth quarter of 2018.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SALES ANALYSIS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 NA Fenestration: United States - fenestration $ 119,481 $ 112,914 $ 312,509 $ 297,700 International - fenestration 7,172 11,851 23,474 27,758 United States - non-fenestration 3,982 4,675 12,290 13,518 International - non-fenestration 5,624 3,957 12,381 11,304 $ 136,259 $ 133,397 $ 360,654 $ 350,280 EU Fenestration (1): International - fenestration $ 36,342 $ 34,881 $ 102,038 $ 97,597 International - non-fenestration 7,984 7,780 19,165 17,884 $ 44,326 $ 42,661 $ 121,203 $ 115,481 NA Cabinet Components: United States - fenestration $ 3,561 $ 3,650 $ 9,909 $ 10,500 United States - non-fenestration 54,512 60,843 163,694 171,547 International - non-fenestration 616 621 1,774 1,658 $ 58,689 $ 65,114 $ 175,377 $ 183,705 Unallocated Corporate & Other: Eliminations $ (813 ) $ (1,351 ) $ (3,762 ) $ (3,767 ) $ (813 ) $ (1,351 ) $ (3,762 ) $ (3,767 ) Net Sales $ 238,461 $ 239,821 $ 653,472 $ 645,699 (1) Reflects reductions of $2.1 million and $6.5 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2019.





